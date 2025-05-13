EZ LYNK Enhances ELD App with New Location Verification Feature from Highway

The integration provides enhanced real-time visibility and location verification for carrier operations

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ LYNK , a leader in connected vehicle technologies, partnered with Highway , the leader in Carrier Identity® solutions, to integrate a location verification feature into the EZ LYNK ELD app . Highway’s real-time location insights enable carriers using the EZ LYNK ELD app to verify their whereabouts with brokers instantly, building trust, enhancing transparency, and helping them secure more loads and stronger partnerships within the freight network.

“We’re focused on unlocking the full value of connected vehicle technology,” said Brad Gintz, CEO and co-founder of EZ LYNK. “This integration is a direct response to what our customers have been asking for. It reflects our focus on empowering carriers with tools that not only keep them moving, but also elevate how they operate, communicate, and build trust in the industry.”

Activating the feature in the EZ LYNK ELD app is as simple as flipping a toggle. The EZ LYNK ELD app itself includes automated Hours of Service (HOS) tracking, real-time vehicle diagnostics, and centralized driver log management offering carriers and fleet managers greater visibility into driver behavior and vehicle analytics, enhanced safety oversight, and streamlined reporting. With the integration of Highway’s Load Lock+ feature, carriers using the app can now provide brokers with location verification using the same intuitive interface they rely on every day.

"Integrating our best-in-class technology with the EZ LYNK platform unlocks a new level of trust and efficiency in freight logistics,” said Michael Caney, chief commercial officer at Highway. “We’re giving carriers the ability to verify their location with brokers in real-time, and in doing so, we’re helping them build credibility, win more loads, and operate with greater transparency. This partnership showcases how connected vehicle technology can drive both operational efficiency and trust across the logistics ecosystem."

The new feature is available now to all users via the latest app update. To learn more, visit www.ezlynk.com or download the EZ LYNK ELD app from the App Store or Google Play .

About EZ LYNK

EZ LYNK is a leading provider of advanced connected vehicle technologies, revolutionizing how drivers and technicians interact with automotive technology. With its innovative cloud-based platform, EZ LYNK simplifies real-time vehicle diagnostics and software updates, empowering users to optimize vehicle operations and maintenance by keeping you and your vehicle maintenance professionals connected. Trusted by a global network of users, from individual drivers to professional mechanics, EZ LYNK is committed to enhancing connectivity. For more information, visit www.ezlynk.com .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

Media Contact: Era Atre REQ for EZ LYNK EZLYNK@req.co

