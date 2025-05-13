Revenera Monetization Platform Delivered 426% ROI, According to Total Economic Impact Study

Total Economic Impact Study highlights the value of Revenera’s software monetization platform for revenue growth and operational excellence

ITASCA, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera , producer of innovative platforms that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and monetize what matters, today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Revenera , a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study illustrates how Revenera’s customers benefited from new software monetization models, effective entitlement management, improved compliance, and accelerated time to market.

The 2025 study aggregates the experiences of four multinational organizations in the cybersecurity, energy, engineering technology, and manufacturing fields, each with experience using Revenera. Forrester reviewed the interviewees’ experiences, combining the results to represent a single composite organization: a global enterprise with 5,000 employees, specializing in software and technology solutions and generating $2 billion in annual revenue. The study highlights a three-year 426% return on investment (ROI) and net present value (NPV) of $28.8 million for the composite organization.

“The Total Economic Impact™ of Revenera study by Forrester illustrates how companies can leverage Revenera to strategically grow their revenue and significantly improve operational efficiency. It directly impacts the most important business metrics for any technology company: ARR growth, customer satisfaction and compliance management,” said Nicole Segerer, general manager at Revenera.

Key Results of the Study

Benefits of Revenera, as revealed by the study’s evaluation of the composite organization, include:

Return on investment : 426% over three years. Variables contributing to this ROI include growth in incremental revenue from automated software licensing and entitlement management for new product releases, revenue from transitioning from perpetual- to subscription-based licensing, and improved compliance, such as the recapture of software revenue leakage.

: 426% over three years. Variables contributing to this ROI include growth in incremental revenue from automated software licensing and entitlement management for new product releases, revenue from transitioning from perpetual- to subscription-based licensing, and improved compliance, such as the recapture of software revenue leakage. Rapid payback period : The point in time at which net benefits (benefits minus costs) equal initial investment or cost is <6 months.

: The point in time at which net benefits (benefits minus costs) equal initial investment or cost is <6 months. Accelerated time to market for new software licensing models : Revenera’s automated software and entitlement management accelerated time to market by streamlining processes that previously were performed manually. This resulted in a 90% reduction in time to enable licensing and entitlement by year 3 with Revenera.

: Revenera’s automated software and entitlement management accelerated time to market by streamlining processes that previously were performed manually. This resulted in a 90% reduction in time to enable licensing and entitlement by year 3 with Revenera. Process improvements: Additional unquantified benefits of Revenera include streamlined global compliance, improved customer experience, increased sales opportunities due to improved visibility, and support from Revenera to ensure that licensing solutions remain aligned with the organization’s evolving needs.

Customer Perspectives

Anonymized customers interviewed by Forrester highlighted the value of deploying Revenera:

“The value here is clear: we’re able to do in a month what used to take over a year. Now, when we onboard a new product, it’s just a small portion of our standard work process, rather than a major challenge that we need to figure out. Previously, this was considered a high-risk area of our development process, but now, it’s a well-established part of each project. It means we can launch new products faster." —product manager, manufacturing

“Our decision to move to Revenera was driven by the need to improve our financials for one of our [core offerings]. We realized we were significantly underselling its value, and with a major revenue shift ahead, we needed full visibility into our customer base. We needed to know who our customers were, what they had, and how they were using it.” —director of digital operations, energy

“Why did we choose Revenera over the others? Well, we already had an existing relationship, and frankly, Revenera showed a greater interest in what we were trying to achieve from a future-looking perspective. The relationship, combined with their willingness to explore long-term opportunities, made them the stronger partner.”—director, research & development, engineering technology

“Historically, we did not pursue customers who were slightly over-provisioned unless it was a gross overuse case. We often waited until renewal cycles to address discrepancies. However, Revenera gives us the capability to track software usage with more precision, particularly for term licenses, and decide when and how to take action. The data it provides allows us to evaluate and take action with more confidence should we need to enforce over-provisioning penalties.”—vice president, product, cybersecurity

Download The Total Economic Impact™ of Revenera study at info.revenera.com/SWM-RPT-Forrester-Total-Economic-Impact .

Follow Revenera

on LinkedIn

on X

on YouTube

on Instagram

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value, and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top-line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis, and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud, and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com .

Media Contact Clement | Peterson PR on behalf of Revenera revenerapr@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.