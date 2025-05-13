StriveTogether Taps Pathways Leader for National Effort to Expand High School Pathways for Postsecondary and Career Success

John Garcia III, former U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Education senior advisor, joins StriveTogether to lead Pathways Impact Fund

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Garcia III, formerly of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Education, is joining StriveTogether to lead its Pathways Impact Fund. The Fund will identify opportunities to improve the experiences of students in high school to set them on a path to college and careers. This initiative is a central part of StriveTogether’s work to put 4 million more youth in the United States on a path to economic opportunity by 2030.

StriveTogether is the nation’s largest network of place-based partnerships, which bring together youth and families, nonprofits, businesses, schools and more to work toward a future where youth can thrive. StriveTogether supports communities to improve outcomes along seven key life milestones that are proven to lead to economic mobility. With strong pathways, young people graduate from high school ready to take the next step into the training or education they need to create the future they envision.

As executive director of the Pathways Impact Fund, Garcia will co-chair the Commission on Purposeful Pathways. Funded by the Gates Foundation and facilitated by Education First, the Commission brings together current students, recent graduates and leaders from a range of backgrounds to identify and connect the experiences that students need to access and stay on successful pathways. The Pathways Impact Fund will seek to mobilize increased funding for regional intermediary organizations — beyond funding, it will also help organizations understand and deliver the experiences defined by the Commission and identify bright spots for further research and support.

“Every young person deserves a future where their potential is unlimited,” said StriveTogether President and CEO Jennifer Blatz. “John’s deep expertise in education, workforce and policy will be instrumental as we accelerate progress toward putting millions more young people on a path to economic mobility.”

Garcia brings to StriveTogether more than 20 years of pathways experience in the corporate, nonprofit and philanthropic sectors and in public policy at the state, county and federal levels. Most recently, he served as senior advisor for policy, CHIPS for America, at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Previously, Garcia was senior advisor in the Office of Policy, Evaluation and Planning at the U.S. Department of Education, where he worked to strengthen pathways from K-12 to postsecondary and in-demand careers.

Before his public service, Garcia served as the founding president and CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation. He has consulted for the National Governors Association, Jobs for the Future and the Southern Regional Education Board. Garcia began his career in business before transitioning to education, first as a school counselor. Garcia holds a Doctor of Education in Education Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and his work reflects his commitment to improving economic opportunities for young people through education.

“I’ve long been an admirer of StriveTogether’s work,” Garcia said. “StriveTogether is leading the way in transforming how communities support young people on their journey to economic mobility. I look forward to advancing this work to connect youth with transformative opportunities that will shape their lives and strengthen their communities.”

About StriveTogether

StriveTogether is a national network of community partnerships that bring together neighbors, including youth and families, nonprofits, businesses, schools and more, to work toward a future where youth can thrive in their communities.​ Cradle to Career Network members change the way their communities work together by building connections, sharing resources and using data to put more young people on a path to economic mobility. ​Our work helps young people meet seven key life milestones so that they have the opportunities they need to reach their goals, and, ultimately, thrive. Learn more at StriveTogether.org.

