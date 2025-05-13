Fatboy Highlights Outdoor Bean Bag Collection

MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring in full swing, Fatboy putting the spotlight on its iconic outdoor bean bag collection, made for long, lazy days in the sun. These relaxed, oversized seats are available in a range of sizes and styles—all covered in durable, weather-resistant Olefin fabric that can handle everything from backyard hangouts to poolside lounging.

The Ultimate Outdoor Comfort: Original, Slim, Buggle-up, and Point

Fatboy’s outdoor bean bags have become a staple of relaxed outdoor living in Canada. The Original Olefin and Slim Olefin provide generous, cushioned support in the brand's signature bean bag shape, with the Slim offering a more streamlined profile ideal for smaller spaces. The Buggle-up Olefin features adjustable straps that transform it into a loveseat, perfect for two. For flexible lounging or as a footrest, the compact Point Olefin adds a pop of comfort and colour to patios and decks.

All Olefin bean bags are made with UV-resistant, water-repellent fabric that’s easy to clean and engineered for outdoor use. Available in a palette of neutral tones and vibrant hues, they let you create a chill zone that fits your style.

Floatzac: The Pool Bean Bag That Floats

Take your lounging to the water with the Floatzac, Fatboy's beloved pool float and bean bag for the pool. Designed to float while supporting your body comfortably, the Floatzac is filled with quick-drying beads and wrapped in mesh and Olefin fabric that resists chlorine, saltwater, and UV rays. Its built-in straps make it easy to lift in and out of the water, and it works just as well poolside as it does afloat.

All Fatboy outdoor bean bags are built to last through many seasons of use, whether in your backyard, on a rooftop terrace, or at the cottage.

Beyond Bean Bags: Outdoor Furniture for Every Space

In addition to bean bags, Fatboy offers a complete range of outdoor furniture to enhance your exterior living space. The Toni and Fred's collections include stylish and durable outdoor dining sets , with tables and chairs perfect for al fresco meals or casual lounging. For those seeking modular comfort, the Paletti Collection features configurable outdoor sofas and sectionals that adapt to any space—from compact patios to large-scale entertaining areas. With weather-resistant materials and a playful yet timeless aesthetic, Fatboy's outdoor furniture is made to be mixed, matched, and enjoyed season after season.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags , innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories that combine playful design with enduring quality. In Canada, all Fatboy products are shipped from our Montreal-based warehouse, ensuring fast and reliable delivery nationwide.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: hello@fatboycanada.com

website: fatboycanada.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.