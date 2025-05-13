Press Release

Nokia selected by CoreSite for routing-based network edge solution to support data-intensive, mission-critical applications

CoreSite deploys Nokia IP routing portfolio across 30 data centers in 11 U.S. markets as enterprise customers ramp up data-intensive AI and mission-critical requirements.

Nokia solution’s massive scale, reliability and power/cooling efficiency are the foundation of low-latency service delivery and superior interconnectivity.

13 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT) empowering critical business and AI workloads that impact everyday life through interconnected data center solutions, to deliver an IP routing-based edge and core network solution across 30 data centers in 11 U.S. markets. Delivering massive scale, performance and efficiency, the Nokia portfolio will accommodate the intensifying cloud connectivity and interconnection needs of resource-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing workloads for CoreSite’s nearly 40,000 customer interconnections.

As CoreSite enterprise, cloud provider and network carrier customers ramp up data-intensive services, the data center infrastructure must deliver high performance and scalable networking to ensure service availability adheres to stringent industry standards. At the same time, a data center space with advanced cooling and ultra high-density power is a must for supporting growth efficiency.

“Our customers expect best-in-class performance and reliability at every level of the network. By deploying Nokia’s advanced IP routing portfolio across our data center campuses, we ensure that our network edge infrastructure stays ahead of market demands, providing customers with a seamless experience and faster access to mission-critical applications,” said Chris Malayter, Vice President Network and Interconnection at CoreSite.

The Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR-s) will provide advanced routing capabilities, carrier-grade reliability and high-capacity throughput as enterprises leverage CoreSite’s colocation centers for data storage and processing, new product and service development and other business operations. The Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) provides the massive scale, performance and reliability for IP interconnectivity within the data center campuses. In addition, Nokia FP5 silicon supports high throughput and reliability for uninterrupted data flows, and scales traffic with zero deterioration in performance.

The seamless integration of the Nokia Service Router Operating System (SR OS) with CoreSite’s existing environment will accelerate roll-out times and dramatically reduce operation costs.

”Collaborating with CoreSite has enabled us to drive the performance and scale of its multicloud connectivity and routing core. The integration of the Nokia 7250 IXR-s and 7750 Service Router allows CoreSite to adeptly manage increased traffic demands while ensuring low latency and reliable interconnection services that are essential to the modern digital economy,” said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IP Networks at Nokia.

Resources and additional information

Product page: Nokia 7250 Interconnect Routers

Product page: Nokia 7750 Service Router

Web Page: Noka Data Center Networks

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), is a leading interconnection data center platform that empowers businesses to future-proof their digital transformation initiatives. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s purpose-built, highly interconnected data center campuses and team of experts have delivered the cloud-enabled, resilient, and flexible digital ecosystems required for customers to quickly scale and interoperate their businesses to support the increasing demands of critical workloads, like AI and high-density applications. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow CoreSite on our Connect[ED] blog, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

CoreSite

Megan Ruszkowski, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Development

Phone: 720-446-2014

Email: press@CoreSite.com

