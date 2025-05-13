Cirrascale Cloud Services Adds NVIDIA HGX B200 to its AI Innovation Cloud

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrascale Cloud Services, a leading provider of tailored innovative cloud and managed solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the general availability of NVIDIA HGX B200 servers inside its AI Innovation Cloud. The addition gives researchers, start‑ups, and enterprises access to accelerated computing powered by NVIDIA Blackwell for advanced model training and inference.

The HGX B200 platform, accelerated by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture—features NVIDIA NVLink , NVIDIA NVSwitch, and NVIDIA BlueField‑3 DPU technologies. For multi-trillion-parameter models, such as GPT-MoE-1.8T, the HGX B200 platform delivers significant improvements over the previous NVIDIA Hopper generation, including up to 15× faster real‑time inference throughput and up to 12× lower cost‑per‑inference.

“Integrating the NVIDIA HGX B200 into our AI Innovation Cloud lets innovators accelerate trillion‑parameter models and generative‑AI deployments with unprecedented scale and efficiency,” said Mike LaPan, Vice President of Marketing, Cirrascale Cloud Services. “Our customers can now move from experimentation to production faster—while controlling cost and performance.”

Cirrascale’s AI Innovation Cloud is purpose‑built for demanding AI/ML workloads, offering optimized environments for model training, fine‑tuning, and inference across generative AI, computer vision, drug discovery, autonomous systems, and more.

“NVIDIA HGX B200 brings record‑breaking performance and scalability to cloud infrastructures,” said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at NVIDIA. “Through Cirrascale, organizations can harness Blackwell’s capabilities to train and deploy next‑generation models faster than ever.”

NVIDIA HGX B200 servers are available now in the Cirrascale AI Innovation Cloud. For more information, visit https://www.cirrascale.com/nvidia-hgx-b200 .

About Cirrascale Cloud Services

Cirrascale Cloud Services is a leading cloud and managed services provider dedicated to deploying state-of-the-art compute resources and high-speed storage solutions at scale. Its AI Innovation Cloud is purpose-built to enable clients to scale their training and inferencing workloads for generative AI, large language models, and high-performance computing. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800.

