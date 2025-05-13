VERB Beats All Analysts Q1 2025 Financial Performance Estimates

Management Delivers Impressive 80% Revenue Growth Quarter-Over-Quarter

Beats All Revenue and EPS Estimates By A Wide Margin

Q1 2025 Revenue Exceeds Entire 2024 Annual Revenue

Closed $8.5 Million Acquisition Of AI Social Commerce Technology Platform Lyvecom

$5 Million Cash Added To Balance Sheet In Non-Dilutive, Non-Convertible, Preferred Stock Deal

Zero Debt - Strong Cash Position – Expected To Fund Operations Into 2028 And Beyond

Increased Growth Projected For Q2 2025

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live; VANITYPrescribed; GoodGirlRx; and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show , today filed its Form 10-Q reporting financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Q1 Highlights

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Total Q1 revenue - $1.305 million , an increase of $582 thousand, or 80% over Q4 2024 ; and an increase of $1.298 million, or 18,543%, over the prior year comparable quarter. Represents the greatest amount of revenue generated since the strategic sale of the Company’s direct sales SaaS business unit in June 2023

- , an increase of $582 thousand, or ; and an increase of $1.298 million, or 18,543%, over the prior year comparable quarter. Represents the greatest amount of revenue generated since the strategic sale of the Company’s direct sales SaaS business unit in June 2023 Q1 2025 Revenue Exceeds Entire 2024 Annual Revenue

Net loss reduced by $1.0 million, represents an improvement of 29% over the prior year comparable quarter

reduced by $1.0 million, represents an improvement of 29% over the prior year comparable quarter Operating loss reduced by $558 thousand, represents an improvement of 17% over the prior year comparable quarter

reduced by $558 thousand, represents an improvement of 17% over the prior year comparable quarter General and Administrative expenses slight increase of $0.4 million, represents an increase of 12% over prior year; indicates that the Company’s current enhanced financial performance is attributable to increases in revenue – not excessive cost cutting measures

slight increase of $0.4 million, represents an increase of 12% over prior year; indicates that the Company’s current enhanced financial performance is attributable to increases in revenue – not excessive cost cutting measures ZERO DEBT - All Remaining Debt retired in Q1

Closed Acquisition of AI Social Commerce Technology Platform Lyvecom in deal valued at $8.5 Million

Opportunistically Added $5 Million in Cash to the Company’s balance sheet through non-dilutive, non-convertible, non-voting, preferred stock deal – replenished all the cash used in Lyvecom acquisition and more

replenished all the cash used in Lyvecom acquisition and more Strong Cash Position – expected to fund operations into 2028 and beyond





Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

The following is a comparison of the results of our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 1,305 $ 7 $ 1,298 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 347 5 342 Depreciation and amortization 286 256 30 General and administrative 3,331 2,963 368 Total costs and expenses 3,964 3,224 740 Operating loss from continuing operations (2,659 ) (3,217 ) 558 Other income (expense) Interest income 121 - 121 Unrealized gain on short-term investments 83 - 83 Interest expense (1 ) (225 ) 224 Other income (expense), net 18 (3 ) 21 Total other income (expense), net 221 (228 ) 449 Net loss $ (2,438 ) $ (3,445 ) $ 1,007



Revenue

Revenue was $1,305 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $7 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The revenue increase of $1,298, representing an increase of 18,543%, is primarily attributable to revenue received from our MARKET.live business unit services packages and from our Go Fund Yourself business unit which began its operations in July 2024.

The table below sets forth our quarterly revenues beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the first quarter following the sale of our SaaS business unit) through the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which reflects the trend of revenue over the past seven fiscal quarters:

Q3

2023 Q4

2023 Q1

2024 Q2

2024 Q3

2024 Q4

2024 Q1

2025 MARKET.live $ 29 29 7 37 103 490 561 GO FUND YOURSELF $ - - - - 25 233 744 CONSOLIDATED $ 29 29 7 37 128 723 1,305





Operating Expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $286 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $256 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses including stock compensation expense were $3,331 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $2,963 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Other Income (Expense), net

Other income, net, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $221, which was primarily attributable to interest income attributable to our short-term highly liquid investments.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

The following is a comparison of the results of our operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Change Revenue $ 1,305 $ 723 $ 582 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 347 134 213 Depreciation and amortization 286 279 7 General and administrative 3,331 4,020 (689 ) Total costs and expenses 3,964 4,433 (469 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (2,659 ) (3,710 ) 1,051 Other income (expense) Interest income 121 331 (210 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 83 (153 ) 236 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) - Other income (expense), net 18 164 (146 ) Total other income (expense), net 221 341 (120 ) Net loss $ (2,438 ) $ (3,369 ) $ 931



Revenue

Revenue was $1,305 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $723 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The revenue increase of $582, representing an increase of 80%, is primarily attributable to growth from our MARKET.live business unit services packages and from tremendous growth in our Go Fund Yourself business unit.

Operating Expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $286 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $279 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses including stock compensation expense were $3,331 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $4,020 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures – Modified EBITDA

In addition to our results under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, unrealized (gain) loss on short-term investments, interest expense, financing costs, and other (income) expense, and other non-recurring charges.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net loss $ (2,438 ) $ (3,445 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 286 256 Share-based compensation 958 378 Unrealized gain on short-term investments (83 ) - Interest expense 1 225 Other (income) expense, net (18 ) 3 Other costs (a) 256 84 Total EBITDA adjustments 1,400 946 Modified EBITDA $ (1,038 ) $ (2,499 )

(a) Represents a litigation accrual in 2024. Represents severance costs in addition to acquisition costs incurred for Lyvecom acquisition in 2025.

We present Modified EBITDA because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Modified EBITDA in developing our internal budgets, forecasts and strategic plan; in analyzing the effectiveness of our business strategies in evaluating potential acquisitions; and in making compensation decisions and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Modified EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, which includes, among others, the following:

Modified EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Modified EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Modified EBITDA does not reflect future interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Modified EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.





Liquidity and Capital Resources

Overview

As of March 31, 2025 and 2024, we had the following balances of cash, restricted cash, and highly liquid investments.

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash $ 6,275 $ 7,617 Restricted Cash 880 878 Investments: Government-Backed Securities 3,884 3,731 Investments: Corporate Bonds 1,197 1,182 Total $ 12,236 $ 13,408



Conference Call Information

VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia will hold a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the first quarter 2025 results and strategic plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond. A telephonic replay of the conference call is available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern time today through May 27, 2025.

VERB Q1 2025 Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

To access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Meeting Link: CLICK HERE

Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Telephonic Replay: Available after 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13753877

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding with MARKET.live; VANITYPrescribed; GoodGirlRx; and the GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show. The Company operates several business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise. MARKET.live, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator Lyvecom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize our proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and our intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates. GO FUND YOURSELF is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform and TV show for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech

Follow VERB and MARKET.live here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@verb.tech

Media Contact: info@verb.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dafa316-c785-42b3-9d3c-7e43a0b4ce58

VERB Revenue VERB Revenue

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.