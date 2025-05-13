Proficient Auto Logistics Marks One Year of Progress

Milestone reflects successful integration and significant momentum in the auto logistics sector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) is marking its one-year anniversary today, celebrating a year of strategic growth, operational alignment, and continued expansion in the auto logistics industry.

Established May 13, 2024, through an initial public offering, Proficient Auto Logistics united five long-tenured, regional auto hauling companies into a national network. Since then, the company has expanded its reach by adding two additional carriers, creating a robust footprint and market offering of auto logistics solutions.

As part of this milestone, PAL is introducing its mission and vision statements, supported internally by corporate values, which guide the Company’s purpose, future and culture:

Mission

To create long-term value and drive meaningful connections for our customers, employees, and shareholders by delivering safe, reliable auto logistics.

Vision

Driven by people and powered by innovation, we are the trusted leader in auto logistics, creating new horizons together.

"This milestone reflects the significant progress we've made over the past year," said Amy Rice, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our newly established mission and vision statements capture the essence of what we've been building – a company that prioritizes connections, safety, and reliability while embracing innovation and leadership."

In its first year, PAL has delivered nearly two million vehicles, logging over 300 million miles across the country. Despite a challenging macro environment, PAL is on solid financial footing as one of the top two auto logistics companies in the United States, providing reliable transportation solutions to automotive OEMs, rental fleets, auctions, and dealerships.

PAL has meaningfully advanced the integration of systems, standardization of safety practices, and regional operating capabilities to establish its foundation for service excellence. The talented team has shown leadership and collaboration through change and remains focused on the critical connections with customers, drivers, and broader stakeholders to live PAL’s mission and realize its vision.

"PAL's first year demonstrates what's possible when strong companies unite around shared objectives," said Charlie Alutto, PAL Independent Board Director. "The customer value proposition and investment thesis for PAL are well-aligned and we expect continued growth and operational excellence in the years ahead."

This year's anniversary theme, "Mile Marker One: Packed for the Road Ahead," acknowledges both the company's achievements to date and its readiness for future opportunities.

To learn more, visit proficientautologistics.com.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies since our IPO in 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.

Investor Relations:

Brad Wright

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Phone: 904-506-4317

email: Investor.relations@proautologistics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.