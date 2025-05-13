Greif Receives Supplier Innovation Award from the U.S. Postal Service

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Supplier Innovation Award by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The Supplier Innovation Award celebrates partners who deliver creative, value-driven solutions that extend beyond contractual obligations. Greif earned this distinction for its part in introducing a custom double-walled corrugated pallet box to replace traditional USPS bulk containers. Manufactured with renewable and recyclable materials, the new lighter-weight box is projected to deliver substantial cost reductions to the USPS—and savings to U.S. taxpayers.

"Being recognized by the USPS, one of the nation’s most critical public service organizations, is an incredible honor," said Chris Zimmerman, VP of Sales for Greif’s Containerboard and Corrugated business unit. " This award is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and unmatched expertise of our entire team, from our mills and corrugated plants to our service and technical teams. We are proud of the value we are delivering to the U.S. Postal Service and what it means for our colleagues and shareholders.”

USPS highlighted Greif’s extensive geographic coverage, reliable on-time delivery, product quality, and forward-thinking cost-saving initiatives as key factors contributing to its selection for the award.

Greif’s integrated efforts span multiple U.S. facilities, including mills in Riverville, Virginia, and Massillon, Ohio, as well as corrugated operations in Louisville, Kentucky; Dallas, Texas; and Greensboro and Concord, North Carolina—demonstrating a nationwide commitment to customer success.

As a recognized innovator in industrial packaging, Greif remains committed to creating sustainable, high-impact solutions for customers around the globe.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Media Contact

TJ Struhs

Director, Corporate Communications

tj.struhs@greif.com | +1 (207) 956-2304

