OneMedNet Enhances Data Discovery and Analytics with the Datavant Connect platform and Amazon Web Service (AWS) Clean Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading provider of regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD) today has announced its adoption of expanded capabilities within the Datavant Connect platform to accelerate healthcare data discovery, analytics, and partner assessment processes. These new advancements will be presented by Datavant this week at ISPOR 2025, highlighting the importance of secure, scalable, and fit-for-purpose data solutions in driving innovation across healthcare and life sciences.

The healthcare industry has experienced a tremendous volume of health-related data generation—extending beyond patient interactions to include genomic sequencing, biomarker data, and more. In many ways, data has become the new oil, holding immense value for clinical and scientific advancement. However, like crude oil, this raw data must be refined—its fragmented and siloed nature continues to hinder accessibility and usability. As healthcare and life sciences organizations increasingly seek targeted, fit-for-purpose datasets, scalable and secure technological solutions have become essential to unlocking its full potential.

Leveraging AWS Clean Rooms, OneMedNet will offer sophisticated data partner assessment and discovery tools through the Datavant Connect platform, enabling secure collaboration environments without direct data movement or sharing of raw data. This “no underlying data movement” approach significantly enhances data security and privacy, allowing for effective feasibility analyses between data sources and buyers.

These advancements facilitate faster identification and evaluation of relevant healthcare datasets, directly addressing the industry's strategic, privacy, and data handling challenges. By empowering healthcare organizations with precise, secure, and efficient data access, OneMedNet accelerates the generation of valuable insights and transformative outcomes.

"Much of today’s healthcare data remains untapped due to complexity and interoperability issues," continued Aaron Green. "Datavant Connect powered by AWS Clean Rooms effectively removes these barriers, positioning OneMedNet as an indispensable partner for organizations aiming to fully harness the potential of healthcare data."

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

