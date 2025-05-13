DJI Mavic 4 Pro Spins Up a Game-Changing Drone with the Mavic 4 Pro; Learn More Info at B&H

DJI releases the Mavic 4 Pro, a redesigned premium camera drone with a ball-shaped 360-degree Infinity Gimbal.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the DJI Mavic 4 Pro , an ambitious addition to DJI’s premium camera drone category, along with a new RC Pro 2 remote and an assortment of useful accessories with a new aerodynamic look form factor. Instead of the traditional gimbal hanging under the drone, the Infinity Gimbal is ball-shaped and in line with the drone’s body. This provides 360 degrees of rotation, along with 70 degrees of upward tilt.

Most of the Mavic 4 Pro has seen significant upgrades, including its tri-camera system. The Hasselblad wide-angle lens can now achieve 6K60 HDR video and 100MP stills. The 48MP medium telephoto and 50MP standard telephoto lenses both offer 4K60 HDR recording, with the standard telephoto sporting a new 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor. All three can also capture dramatic slow-motion clips in 4K.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Drone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1886939-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000849_01_mavic_4_pro_drone.html

Key Features

3-Axis 360° Infinity Gimbal

6K60 HDR 100MP Hasselblad Wide Lens

4K60 HDR 48MP Medium Tele Lens

4K60 HDR 50MP Tele Lens

Up to 70° Upward Shooting

0.1-Lux Night Omnidirectional Avoidance

Front-Facing LiDAR Sensor

ActiveTrack 360 Subject/Vehicle Tracking

O4+ Transmission with 18.6-Mile Range

DJI RC 2 Remote Included

Flying at night is now a real possibility for creators, thanks to the Mavic 4 Pro’s array of six high-performance low-light fisheye sensors. They give the drone 0.1-lux sensitivity for omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. Even below 0.1-lux, the Mavic 4 Pro can rely on its new front-facing LiDAR sensor to detect potential threats. The sensor are joined by dual processors that allow night flying at speeds of up to 40 mph.

These sensors are also utilized in upgraded tracking abilities that include the following of subjects under city lights or at twilight. ActiveTrack 360 is now supported as well, finally giving Mavic fans access to autonomous drone tracking shots. Vehicle tracking has gotten better too, with a detection range up to 656’.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available in three different bundles: a standard configuration with the RC 2 remote, an accessory-rich Fly More Combo, and a 512GB Creator Combo that greatly expands the 64GB of built-in storage while adding the RC Pro 2—DJI’s other new hardware release.

With the RC Pro 2, pilots can view true-to-life footage in real time on a large 7” Mini-LED display that supports D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG video, as well as showing 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also provides convenient setup by automatically unfolding twin thumb sticks when lifting the screen above the controls on the built-in stand.

The three bundles of the Mavic 4 Pro and RC Pro 2 controller are joined by essential accessories to expand the length and safety of your flights. Pilots can choose from an intelligent flight battery, parallel charging hub, 240W power adapter, propellers, and propeller guard.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/drones/news/dji-announces-the-mavic-4-pro-with-spinning-infinity-gimbal

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/395446de-e74f-4bbf-ac61-ea89a3caac5e

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5f7e43d-5495-4df9-918e-8aa2e67bab9a

