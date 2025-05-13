Bionano Laboratories Announces Publication of the Largest Study To-Date Evaluating Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping Across Multiple Hematologic Malignancies

In 58% or 303 of 519 cases, optical genome mapping (OGM) revealed somatic aberrations that were not detected by the standard cytogenetic workup (SCGW), including Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 structural variants (SVs) and copy number variants (CNVs)



In 15% or 75 of 519 cases, OGM identified additional Tier 1 variants with detection rates varying by disease type, ranging from 52% in T-ALL to 0% in MPN. Every Tier 1 SV or CNV detected by OGM had direct diagnostic, prognostic, or therapeutic significance, meaning that the detection would provide additional clinical utility



SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) that offers CLIA-certified laboratory developed tests (LDTs) based on optical genome mapping (OGM), today announced a publication from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center describing the largest study to-date to evaluate the clinical utility of OGM as an additional tool in the standard cytogenetic workup (SCGW) of hematologic malignancies.

Study Overview:

Cohort: 519 bone marrow and/or peripheral blood samples collected prospectively in a single institution and analyzed retrospectively

Hematological malignancy subtypes evaluated: T-lymphoblast leukemia (T-ALL), mixed phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL), B-lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)

Evaluation of OGM’s additional clinical value: The value of OGM was assessed by comparing OGM findings to those of SCGW in two key aspects: (1) analytical sensitivity—defined as all additional somatic aberrations (Tier 1*, Tier 2*, and Tier 3* structural variants (SVs) and copy number variants (CNVs) detected exclusively by OGM; and (2) clinical utility—defined as Tier 1 SVs/CNVs detected solely by OGM, which have diagnostic, prognostic, or therapeutic significance.

Findings:

(1) OGM can enhance analytical sensitivity over that of SCGW. In 58% or 303 of 519 cases, OGM revealed somatic aberrations that were not detected by the SCGW, including Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SVs and CNVs (2) OGM can enhance the clinical utility of SCGW. OGM identified additional Tier 1 variants in 15% or 75 of 519 cases, with detection rates varying by disease type, ranging from 52% in T-ALL to 0% in MPN. Every Tier 1 SV or CNV detected by OGM had direct diagnostic, prognostic, or therapeutic significance, meaning that the detection provided additional clinical utility

"This study represents the largest single-institution evaluation of the clinical utility of optical genome mapping in hematologic malignancies conducted to date, and we believe the results have the ability to be a game-changer for clinical cytogenetics. The fact that this study reports that OGM uncovered clinically actionable Tier 1 variants in 15% of cases and pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in 58% of cases overall that were missed by conventional methods like karyotyping and FISH, highlights a significant gap in current diagnostic workflows. Missing these structural variants—many of which can directly impact diagnosis, prognosis, or therapy decisions—is a major shortcoming that can adversely affect patient management and outcomes. Integrating OGM-based tests, such as our OGM-Dx™ HemeOne assay, into routine use offers a potential pathway to closing this gap, and may help ensure that patients receive the most accurate and comprehensive genomic analysis available,” commented Dr Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano.

*Tier 1 variants are those with established diagnostic, prognostic or therapeutic relevance as acknowledged in clinical practice guidelines. Tier 2 variants are those with some clinical relevance but do not satisfy all criteria to be Tier 1 and Tier 3 variants are those that cannot be classified in either Tier 1 or Tier 2 but also cannot be deemed to be benign or likely benign.

The article is part of the Special Issue “Diagnostic Biomarkers in Cancers Study” and is available at: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/9/1436

About Bionano Laboratories:

Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories provides access to genetic answers and support utilizing cutting-edge technologies to advance the way the world sees the genome. Its clinical diagnostics services offer optical genome mapping (OGM) testing that combines a comprehensive testing portfolio with thoughtful and accessible support options. Bionano Laboratories also offers direct access to OGM for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. For more information, visit www.bionanolaboratories.com

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com .

