Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 8:00 a.m. EDT (webcast)

The Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston, MA

B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Monday, May 21, 2025 (meetings only)

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA

Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 10:40 a.m. PDT (webcast)

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Bank of America Securities 2025 Asia Conference in New York

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 (meetings only)

Bank of America Tower, One Bryant Park, West 42nd Street, New York, NY

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

