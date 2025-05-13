Daxor's Blood Volume Analysis Diagnostic Reaches Two New U.S. Healthcare Systems

Gold-Standard Technology Now Available in East Tennessee and Pacific Northwest Through Strategic Dual-Model Implementation

Oak Ridge, TN, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces the expansion of its innovative diagnostic solutions into two additional U.S. healthcare systems, further advancing the standard of care for cardiovascular and critical care patients nationwide.

Daxor continues to drive healthcare transformation through its dual implementation models, tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse clinical settings. This strategic expansion includes:

A premier regional referral center in East Tennessee has integrated Daxor's advanced ezBVA Lab service into its cardiology practice. Our CLIA-certified laboratory service, based in Tennessee, leverages state-of-the-art BVA technology-based analysis to deliver comprehensive diagnostic results within 24 hours, enhancing precision care for outpatient cardiology services.

A leading comprehensive healthcare facility in the Pacific Northwest has implemented Daxor's on-site BVA analyzer system. This installation supports both inpatient and outpatient diagnostic needs across cardiology and intensive care departments, enabling immediate access to critical blood volume data that drives clinical decision-making.

“These implementations represent the versatility of Daxor's BVA solutions, which can be deployed through our concierge laboratory service and via on-site systems, ensuring healthcare providers have access to this vital diagnostic technology based upon their specific operational model,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor Corporation CEO. “Our continued expansion demonstrates the growing recognition that precise blood volume measurement is essential for optimizing patient outcomes in cardiovascular and critical care settings.”

The ezBVA Lab service and on-site BVA analyzers utilize Daxor's proprietary technology to deliver gold-standard blood volume measurements, empowering clinicians with actionable diagnostic insights that have been clinically proven to reduce mortality, hospital readmissions and length of stay when managing heart failure and other critical conditions.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 70,000 tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com. Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking projections are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

