CareCloud Named “Top Healthcare IT Pick for 2025” by Maxim Group; AI Initiative Recognized as Key Growth Driver

SOMERSET, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced that Maxim Group, LLC (“Maxim Group”), a leading investment bank, securities and wealth management firm, has selected CareCloud as its “Top Healthcare IT Pick for 2025,” citing the transformative potential of its artificial intelligence strategy, together with its strong financial results and renewed M&A activity.

“Given its positive outlook and attractive valuation, CareCloud is positioned to be our top healthcare IT pick in 2025,” said Allen Klee, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Maxim Group, in a research report released May 7, 2025. In the same report, Klee noted that CareCloud trades at a 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x, which indicates a significant discount compared to the identified peer group average of 12.5x—an opportunity he believes enhances the Company’s investment appeal.

“We are honored to be named Maxim’s ‘Top Healthcare IT Pick for 2025,’” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “This endorsement underscores the power of our disciplined strategy and our commitment to transforming healthcare operations through scalable, purpose-built AI.”

Maxim’s report highlights several factors contributing to CareCloud’s momentum, including the launch of its AI Center of Excellence, strong positive free cash flow, resumption of preferred dividends, and a return to M&A-driven growth. The firm also emphasized CareCloud’s AI suite—featuring tools like cirrusAI Notes, cirrusAI Appeals, and cirrusAI Voice—as a core differentiator.

The recognition follows CareCloud’s strong Q1 2025 performance, including 52% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth and the successful launch of its AI Center of Excellence. This strategic initiative, which was officially announced in April with an inaugural team of more than 50 AI engineers, data scientists, and healthcare domain experts, is expected to scale to 500 AI professionals by year-end, positioning CareCloud as a healthcare industry leader in applied artificial intelligence.

“AI is now deeply integrated into our operations—from documentation and revenue cycle management to patient engagement and analytics,” said Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “This is not an add-on, it is a foundational capability that is changing how healthcare is delivered and experienced.”

As CareCloud continues to execute on its growth strategy, the Company remains committed to delivering enterprise-grade, cost-effective technology that helps healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes, higher efficiency, and sustained financial performance.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. To learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com . To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

About Maxim Group

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. Founded in 2002, Maxim Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including investment banking, equity research, wealth management, and brokerage services. The firm is a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, FINRA, and SIPC, and is known for its deep expertise across multiple sectors, including healthcare, technology, and energy. Maxim Group employs over 200 professionals and maintains a strong presence in the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://www.maximgrp.com/about.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Maxim Group’s designation of CareCloud as a Top Healthcare IT pick reflects the independent opinion of its equity research analyst as of the date of the published report. CareCloud does not provide compensation for Maxim Group’s analyst coverage, and no endorsement is implied. Maxim Group’s opinions, analyses, conclusions, and the facts upon which it relied in developing the same, are its own independent work product and CareCloud neither endorses nor adopts the same.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could”, “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

