Delinea Begins FedRAMP High Authorization Process for Secret Server

Industry-leading, enterprise-grade Privileged Access Management solution to bring the highest identity security standards to U.S. federal government in partnership with UberEther

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has initiated the FedRAMP High authorization process for Secret Server, an industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution. Delivered in partnership with UberEther, Secret Server’s pending designation will enable Delinea to further its commitment to securing the public sector through modern, enterprise-grade PAM capabilities.

FedRAMP High is reserved for best-in-class solutions that safeguard the U.S. government’s most sensitive, unclassified data in any cloud environment. Achieving this certification will ensure Delinea’s Secret Server meets the most stringent security and risk management standards required by U.S. federal agencies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Delinea to deliver a FedRAMP High Authorized PAM solution tailored to the U.S. federal government,” said Matt Topper, CEO at UberEther. “With identity-based attacks on the rise, this collaboration allows us to tackle the evolving security challenges of the public sector head-on. Together, we’re redefining identity security with innovative, flexible solutions designed to protect mission-critical cloud environments.”

Delinea has teamed up with UberEther as a strategic deployment partner, combining seamless PAM capabilities with secure infrastructure expertise. Secret Server is designed to help organizations protect critical access and eliminate identity-based threats by enabling IT administrators to:

Store privileged credentials in a centralized, encrypted vault;

Uncover all service, application, administrator, and root accounts;

Automate provisioning, enforce password complexity, and rotate credentials;

Delegate access through RBAC, workflows, and approvals for third parties; and

Implement session launching, proxies, monitoring, and recording.



“Identity has become one of the primary attack vectors in the age of AI. As federal agencies modernize their environments to meet Zero Trust principles and government mandates, they need security partners they can trust to support the mission,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “UberEther has been a fantastic partner and shares our unwavering commitment to operating and developing solutions with the highest levels of security. Together, we’ll deliver innovative identity security solutions that meet FedRAMP High standards, demonstrating our dedication to the U.S. government.”

Delinea has been named a leader in the top five leading analyst reports for PAM, including Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, EMA, and Frost & Sullivan. To learn more about Delinea’s Secret Server solution and sign up for a demo, visit: https://delinea.com/products/secret-server

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without compromise. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

