Reflect Scientific Secures Patents for Data Center Cooling with Cryogenic Innovation

OREM, Utah, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leader in cryogenic technology, today announced a U.S. Patent for its innovative system to cool computer rooms using cryogenic methods. This development addresses the growing challenge of heat management in data centers and server farms, especially as artificial intelligence and cloud computing dramatically increase computing loads and energy consumption.

The patented “Room Portable Blast Chiller” introduces a fast-response, energy-efficient system that uses liquid nitrogen to rapidly cool overheated spaces in IT environments. It is instrumental during power surges, peak usage times, or brownout conditions threatening sensitive computing hardware.

“With AI, cloud computing, and big data pushing the limits of today’s infrastructure, our cryogenic cooling system offers a sustainable and scalable solution,” said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. “Our technology keeps high-performance systems running safely and efficiently while minimizing downtime and energy use.”

Key features of the new system include:

A compact, portable blast chiller that can reduce a room’s temperature in minutes—no external electrical connection required.

A patented heat exchanger design that delivers rapid cooling without flow restrictions.

A version mountable to a wall for fixed installations, ideal for permanent server room integration.



This advancement reinforces Reflect Scientific’s commitment to cutting-edge cryogenic systems that serve the biotech, pharmaceutical, and IT infrastructure sectors.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

