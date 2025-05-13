American Oncology Network Appoints Terri Casey as Chief Human Resources Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced the appointment of Terri Casey as chief human resources officer (CHRO).





“We are pleased to welcome Terri to the AON leadership team,” said Todd Schonherz , AON’s chief executive officer. “Terri’s impressive background in human resources, employment law, and healthcare allows her to bring a strategic and multidisciplinary perspective to leadership and talent development that makes her a perfect fit for this essential role. Her deep knowledge of HR will be invaluable as we continue to grow AON.”

Terri brings more than 15 years of experience leading HR teams, including executive leadership roles in several physician specialty practices such as orthopedics, rehabilitation, aesthetics, and mental health. Her expertise lies in partnering with executives and boards to achieve financial goals by fostering a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent.

“I am honored to join AON’s executive team,” said Casey. “AON’s mission to make cancer care affordable and accessible in communities across the country is truly inspiring. I am excited to bring my expertise to the team, continue building a strong workplace culture and create meaningful relationships that drive positive outcomes for our patients and providers.”

“The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, creating new opportunities and workplace challenges that require the strategic HR leadership expertise Terri brings,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD , AON’s chief medical officer. “Terri will be an invaluable strategic partner and will continue to strengthen our human resources function and organizational culture as AON grows and evolves.”

Prior to joining AON, Terri held positions at a boutique law firm and served as general counsel to clients on a wide range of employment matters, specializing in the healthcare industry. She also served as interim chief human resources officer for several healthcare organizations, including AON. She earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

