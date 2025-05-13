Acres.com and REALSTACK Align to Streamline Listings for Land Brokers

Fayetteville, Ark., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the go-to source for land data and mapping, has announced a new integration with REALSTACK, a powerful website system and software platform for land brokerages across America. This alliance allows REALSTACK users to seamlessly syndicate their listings to Acres, expanding their reach and enhancing visibility to a national audience of land buyers and investors.

Since August 2024, this integration has enabled REALSTACK customers to instantly sync their land listings from their website to Acres, making it easier than ever for land brokers to manage and promote their properties. REALSTACK, known for helping real estate professionals build high-performing websites , streamlines the listing process by enabling agents to effortlessly build and sync their property data across multiple platforms. Leading national brokerages are already participating in the new alliance, including Mossy Oak Properties, a brokerage with 400 agents in 30 states.

“Time is money for land specialists, and being able to pull accurate valuation reports with ease is critical for our network of agents. The integration with REALSTACK furthers the impact Acres can have on land specialists using both platforms to truncate workflows, increasing efficiency and effectiveness,” said David Hawley, VP of New Business & Development, Mossy Oak Properties, Inc.

REALSTACK has long been a key player in providing technology solutions for land brokers, offering advanced tools for website development, listing syndication, and digital marketing. Many of the most trusted brokerages rely on REALSTACK for their online presence and use Acres.com for land intelligence, making this alliance a natural fit. With thousands of active listings now available through this integration, brokers can connect with more buyers, maximize their exposure, and leverage Acres’ powerful data tools to enhance decision-making.

“Visibility and reach are everything in the land industry, and this integration ensures that brokers’ listings reach the right audiences on the Acres.com platform,” said Ben Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at Acres. “Many trusted brokerages, including our clients at Mossy Oak, rely on REALSTACK, making this a natural fit as we grow our syndication network.”

The Acres-REALSTACK integration combines best-in-class listing technology with cutting-edge land data, empowering brokers to work more efficiently and easily scale their businesses.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.

About REALSTACK

REALSTACK offers powerful technology solutions for land and ranch brokerages, including website development, listing syndication, and digital marketing tools. By simplifying property management and marketing, REALSTACK helps brokerages attract more buyers and close deals faster. Visit https://realstack.com/ to learn more.

