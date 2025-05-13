Advanced Technology International Acquires Carrot

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that effective March 31, 2025, Advanced Technology International (ATI), a South Carolina based 501(c)3 public service nonprofit, acquired the assets of The Common Pool, LLC, dba Carrot. ATI is the Nation’s original and largest Consortium Management Firm supporting the U.S. Government by developing and managing a diverse range of research and development collaborations for the US Army, US Navy, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Energy. Carrot is exclusively focused on designing, developing, and managing online contests and open-innovation initiatives.

With this acquisition, ATI is now positioned to utilize new programs that incorporate Carrot's use of incentives and rewards systems to facilitate competition and collaboration among participants. These combined capabilities will expand ATI's range of programming and ability to coordinate and execute our nation’s most innovative research initiatives. There will be no change in service as the entire Carrot team and platform has transitioned to ATI Carrot LLC (dba Carrot), a wholly owned entity of ATI.

Jaison Morgan, CEO of Carrot Operations, a Division of ATI, shared the following statement: "Carrot was founded in 2010, and after 15 years of serving the nation's leading philanthropic institutions, public-sector innovators, and corporate interests, we are pleased to join ATI. Our added infrastructure and new capabilities will allow us to serve a wider range of needs. The integration of Carrot into ATI is both a strategic and operational fit, allowing us to advance our combined mission, and we couldn't be more pleased to work with the leadership and staff at this groundbreaking organization."

From John Jansen, ATI CEO: “ATI is the leading consortium management firm in the nation, supporting U.S. Government critical Research & Development activities by leveraging Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and other fast-track acquisition pathways. I am therefore ecstatic to be able to integrate into our powerful model, the incredible capabilities that Jaison and the Carrot team bring to ATI. Given that ATI is uniquely and actively involved in supporting the most critical National security endeavors such as shipbuilding, weapons production, national air defense, critical minerals production, medical preparedness, and energy security, the addition of the Carrot team is going to make us and our model, all the more effective.”

Please direct any questions to Paul Dudley, Vice President of Business Development and Communications, ATI (Paul.Dudley@ati.org).

