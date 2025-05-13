Highwire Appoints Powerhouse Michael O’Brien as CEO

O’Brien’s proven leadership will accelerate Highwire’s growth as an integrated agency and guide clients through an era of unprecedented complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing communications agency partnering with brands at the intersection of innovation and industry, today announced the appointment of Michael O’Brien as its new chief executive officer, to further accelerate the agency’s growth and lead Highwire’s journey into a new era of integrated services and impactful client programs.

O’Brien brings over 30 years of experience driving growth and excellence for some of the world’s most iconic brands. He served as chief client officer for over 10 years of his 23-year career at Ketchum. There, he transformed client service by focusing on growth, reducing revenue attrition, and creating a more purposeful approach to client management. O’Brien was also responsible for global business development and strategic planning.

He will succeed Carol Carrubba, who is currently serving as interim CEO. Carrubba will continue to serve as part of the executive leadership team, helping to shape and support the agency’s vision and strategy.

“Highwire has always set the highest bar for client service and business impact. We are also known for our strong culture and foundational commitment to our people. As we accelerate our growth and scale, we wanted a leader with a proven track record of partnership with both clients and teams,” said Carrubba. “Michael stood out in every way as a leader who shares our values and brings the scale, relationships, and experience to realize our vision. I am confident that he will propel us into a new era as a company while honoring our deep roots.”

O’Brien joins the agency on the heels of double-digit growth in 2024, reflecting the agency’s ability to deliver integrated, insight-driven programs and campaigns that help brands navigate an increasingly complex business landscape. He will reinforce the agency’s significant investments in advanced AI-backed tools and data expertise, further strengthening its ability to craft tailored, high-impact strategic communications and marketing programs for clients across B2B technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, energy and sustainability, and beyond.

“Highwire has an outstanding reputation as a strategic partner for some of the most influential brands and has emerged as an indispensable partner to companies who view innovation as the key driver of growth,” said O’Brien. “I’m honored to lead the organization into its next phase, and excited to build on the entrepreneurial, inclusive, and bold spirit established by Highwire’s founders.”

“Michael’s client-first philosophy and strategic insight align with Highwire’s ambitions, especially as we take on larger, more complex client challenges,” said Mike Wilkins, Highwire board member and Shamrock Capital partner. “This evolution in company leadership is a natural step forward as we scale. With brands today facing unprecedented pressures, Michael's reputation as a trusted advisor and confidante ensures we stay ahead of their needs and deliver even greater value.”

To learn more about Highwire, visit: https://www.highwirepr.com .

About Highwire

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency that propels innovation-driven companies through bold storytelling, deep industry expertise, and tenacious execution. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing, connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, pharma, digital health and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr .

Contact

Natalie Pacini

natalie@highwirepr.com

