Spaceback Introduces CTV Launchpad for Advertisers

Advertisers Get Instant Premium CTV Creative, Unlocking the Value of Social Content, Brand Assets and More

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spaceback has released CTV Launchpad for advertisers, bringing the magic of social to CTV advertising. CTV Launchpad is a new, easy-to-use platform that unlocks social creative and more for advertisers of any size. Designed to deliver creative agility, CTV Launchpad makes it even easier to use Spaceback’s Social CTV™ and introduces a host of new capabilities including pause ads, branding, versioning, and more. Advertisers get the ease and authenticity of social plus the reach and big format of CTV in one place with no additional creative cost.

“CTV Launchpad is well-suited to meet the diverse needs of a brand like Dickies, which targets multiple audiences across various business lines. Its ability to rapidly and effectively develop creative assets makes it a valuable tool, especially for brands with small teams. The partnership with Spaceback has already delivered strong performance through Social CTV ads for the brand’s work with Target. We are encouraged by the platform’s new dynamic ad creation capabilities and pleased to see Dickies expanding its use to support direct-to-consumer campaigns,” said Lindsay Burgor, Senior Manager of Brand Media at Dickies.

“We love how easy it is to create beautiful ads with Spaceback’s CTV Launchpad. Their technology makes it possible for us to reach new audiences with social CTV ads that are super engaging and effective,” said Kelly DiNisco, Marketing Director at Section 119.

“Roku Ads Manager and Spaceback partnered to make CTV accessible and performant, especially for social-focused brands. We needed to eliminate barriers to entry–namely cost and time spent–and drive results, and that’s exactly what our partnership has done! Our work together has even been awarded the best Creative Use of Emerging Technology for the AdExchanger Programmatic Impact Awards. Both platforms continue to push the envelope of what CTV can and should be, and we’re excited to keep innovating together,” said Dan Lapinski, Head of Product Strategy & Operations, Roku Ads Manager.

"At Universal Ads, we are focused on democratizing TV advertising by breaking down traditional barriers of time, cost, and complexity," said James Borow, Vice President of Product & Engineering at Universal Ads. “Innovative companies like Spaceback are helping to build the future of TV where brands of any size or budget are empowered to reach new audiences across premium video."

“Epsilon clients are using Spaceback’s enhanced CTV formats to create custom, high-impact experiences quickly and at scale,” said Matt Feczko, Vice President, Product Management at Epsilon. “Epsilon's unique ability to connect brands to their most valuable customers with these new enhanced CTV formats, and at 8x greater unique reach than other programmatic solutions, enables marketers to achieve better outcomes by engaging more in-market customers beyond social."

CTV Launchpad is the right choice for advertisers because it is:

Instant - Build incredible CTV ads starting with only a social post URL. Spaceback is integrated directly with all of the leading platforms, so you can access social content directly; no need to track down a file!

Branded - Bring in brand assets automatically using existing elements including your website.

Customized - Easily import any video files, not just social content, and add interactivity, product info, overlays, dynamic location content, QR codes, and more.

Premium - Create beautiful 4K CTV-ready ads.

CTV Launchpad is for advertisers of any size. Enterprises get a lever to engage audiences on the biggest screen in the house, incorporating authentic social content, commerce elements, existing creative assets, build pause ads, and more. For smaller businesses, creative is no longer a barrier to CTV advertising. CTV Launchpad makes it easy to create branded social creative that will look great on TV and engage new audiences without added production or design cost.

“We’ve built CTV Launchpad for every advertiser, from enterprises looking to leverage the value of their social content to small businesses looking to unlock CTV as a new advertising channel.

Advertisers can easily create engaging CTV ads in a few clicks–from content that is proven to work,” said Casey Saran, Co-Founder and CEO at Spaceback.

About Spaceback

Spaceback is the pioneer of Social CTV™, enabling brands to convert social media videos into CTV ad creatives effortlessly, bridging the gap between social and TV advertising.

