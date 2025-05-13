Atsign's NoPorts Solution Creates First "Invisible Cloud" on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced the successful deployment of an "invisible cloud" environment on Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging its innovative NoPorts technology. This breakthrough delivers a new level of security and privacy for AWS customers, making their cloud infrastructure undetectable to unauthorized parties.

Atsign's NoPorts technology, built on the atPlatform, changes how devices and applications connect. By eliminating the need for open inbound ports, NoPorts removes the most common attack vector exploited by cybercriminals. This "zero trust by design" approach ensures that only authenticated and authorized entities can communicate, creating a secure and private environment.

Key Benefits of Invisible Clouds on AWS with NoPorts:

Unparalleled Security - NoPorts provides connectivity without requiring any open inbound ports, rendering cloud instances invisible to public internet scans and attacks.

- NoPorts provides connectivity without requiring any open inbound ports, rendering cloud instances invisible to public internet scans and attacks. Enhanced Privacy - By removing open ports, NoPorts significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, giving organizations greater control over their sensitive information.

- By removing open ports, NoPorts significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access, giving organizations greater control over their sensitive information. Zero Trust Architecture - NoPorts is built on Atsign's atPlatform, a zero trust foundation that requires cryptographic authentication for every connection. This eliminates the reliance on traditional perimeter defenses and establishes a more robust security model.

- NoPorts is built on Atsign's atPlatform, a zero trust foundation that requires cryptographic authentication for every connection. This eliminates the reliance on traditional perimeter defenses and establishes a more robust security model. Seamless Connectivity - Despite its invisibility, the cloud remains fully functional. NoPorts enables secure and private communication between authorized individuals and services, without disrupting existing workflows.

- Despite its invisibility, the cloud remains fully functional. NoPorts enables secure and private communication between authorized individuals and services, without disrupting existing workflows. Protection for a Wide Range of Cloud Services - NoPorts can make a wide array of cloud-hosted services invisible, including: APIs Databases Web applications AI/ML models AI agents Microservices IoT applications Edge computing deployments



- NoPorts can make a wide array of cloud-hosted services invisible, including:

"This is a significant advancement in cloud security," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "Extending our invisible cloud capabilities to AWS, the industry's leading cloud platform, empowers even more organizations to protect their most valuable assets. NoPorts redefines cloud security by making data and infrastructure inherently inaccessible to attackers. Now, organizations can confidently deploy their most sensitive applications and data, including cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, with the assurance that they are shielded from unauthorized access."

The ability to create invisible clouds on AWS provides organizations with a powerful new tool to combat the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks. By eliminating open ports, NoPorts dramatically reduces the attack surface, making it significantly more difficult for malicious actors to gain access to sensitive data and critical systems.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things, making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating network attack surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By enabling communications without open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

For More Information Contact

Scott Hetherington

Atsign

Scott@Atsign.com

844-827-0985

