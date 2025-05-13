Menorrhalgia Global Market Report 2025 : Extensive Insights And Industry Forecasts

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Menorrhalgia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Menorrhalgia Market Changed in Recent Years?

The menorrhalgia market size has grown strongly in recent years, escalating from $20.61 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $21.97 billion in 2025. This growth is characterized by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The market's sturdy historic period performance can be traced back to an increasing incidence of hormonal imbalances, which have been amplified by a growing awareness about menorrhalgia. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of gynecological disorders, endometrial cancer, and the constantly improving availability of over-the-counter medications have acted as catalysts propelling the market forwards.

What Is the Forecasted Market Size For Menorrhalgia?

The menorrhalgia market size is projected to maintain its early momentum, growing to an impressive $28.00 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This future growth can be ascribed to a variety of market drivers such as the expanding geriatric population, the ubiquitous prevalence of intrauterine devices, constant technological advancements, a leaning towards minimally invasive procedures, and a sustained increase in the use of the market's offerings in preventive healthcare.

Which Factors Are Driving the Menorrhalgia Market Going Forward?

The significant rising incidences of hormonal imbalances are expected to drive the menorrhalgia market forward. These imbalances are disruptions in the body's endocrine system where there is an overabundance or a deficiency of a hormone, causing several health issues like weight changes, mood swings, fatigue, or reproductive problems. A combination of lifestyle factors, environmental influences, and medical conditions have led to an increase in hormonal imbalances. In January 2025, the World Health Organization revealed polycystic ovary syndrome as a public health issue affecting an estimated 6-13% of women of reproductive age annually. The rising prevalence of such hormone disorders is expected to bolster the menorrhagia market’s growth.

Which Operating Companies Are Key to the Menorrhalgia Market?

Major companies operating in the menorrhalgia market include AbbVie Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. a division of Bayer AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, Aegea Medical Inc., Emory Healthcare Inc., Hologic Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, Minerva Infra Tech Private Limited, Roivant Sciences Ltd., Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pregna International Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Wellona Pharma, OCON Healthcare Ltd.

Where Are Recent Innovations and Market Trends Taking Us?

Innovative solutions developed by major companies, such as hormonal intrauterine devices, are transforming the management of menorrhagia. In October 2022, Bayer AG, received regulatory approval in Europe for Mirena, a hormonal intrauterine device designed for contraception and the treatment of idiopathic menorrhagia. These advancements are making treatment more effective and long-term, reducing the need for daily medication or surgical interventions.

How Is The Menorrhalgia Market Segmented?

The menorrhalgia market covered in this report is segmented by its therapeutics, route of administration, and distribution channel. The therapeutics comprise hormonal agents and non-hormonal agents. The route of administration includes oral, vaginal, transdermal, intrauterine, and other routes of administration. The distribution channels are divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Subsegments include hormonal agents such as combined oral contraceptives COCs, progestins, gonadotropin-releasing hormone GnRH agonists, levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine systems LNG-IUS, danazol, selective estrogen receptor modulators SERMs, and non-hormonal agents such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs NSAIDs, tranexamic acid, antifibrinolytics, iron supplements, and herbal and natural remedies.

How Is the Menorrhalgia Market Distributed Across Geographies?

North America was the largest region in the menorrhalgia market in 2024. The other regions covered in this comprehensive report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

