New Children’s Book Shares a Magical Story of Courage, Friendship, and Discovery

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A newly released children’s book, Jacob Dante & The Golden Scroll, is now available for readers between the ages of 7 and 12. The story follows a young boy who goes on a surprising and magical adventure after finding an old watch hidden in his attic.𝐀𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲The story begins with Jacob, an 11-year-old boy who enjoys science, robotics, and solving puzzles. He lives in a quiet town with his family and spends most of his free time building things in his garage, which he calls his “laboratory.” Jacob isn’t very popular at school and often gets bullied for being different. But everything changes the day he finds a strange old watch in the attic.The watch isn’t normal. It has no numbers and shows glowing symbols instead. Once Jacob puts it on, strange things start to happen—and before he knows it, he’s transported to a new world filled with talking animals, magical places, and mysterious secrets.𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞Jacob finds himself in a magical land called Aurylia, where everyone believes he is the head of the royal guard. He’s given the task of protecting the kingdom’s most important treasure—the Golden Scroll. But when the scroll is stolen by a dark and powerful enemy, Jacob must go on a dangerous journey to get it back.Along the way, he meets Oglyn, a clever and funny forest elf who becomes his travel companion. Together, they explore deep forests, strange caves, and hidden lands. Jacob must learn to be brave, think quickly, and trust his new friend as they try to save Aurylia from falling into darkness.𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬The author, Nebojsa Duric, works in the field of information technology, but he has always loved storytelling. As a father, he would often tell bedtime stories to his children. It was their love for books and adventures that encouraged him to write this story down and turn it into a full book.He says that Jacob Dante & The Golden Scroll was created out of love for imagination, family time, and the joy of reading. The book mixes action, emotion, and magic—all told in a way that children can easily understand and enjoy.𝐀 𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬The story has been written to be smooth, easy to follow, and exciting from beginning to end. The language is simple, and the chapters are full of interesting events. Children who enjoy magical worlds, good-hearted heroes, and exciting challenges will likely connect with this story.More than just an adventure, the book also touches on feelings that many children experience, such as being different, feeling lonely, or standing up for what is right. Jacob’s journey shows how a child can discover strength and courage, even when life feels difficult.Nebojsa Duric grew up loving fantasy stories like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Although he works in a technical job, he never gave up on his love for books and creative ideas. This is his first book, and he hopes it will bring joy to young readers and help them believe in the magic of their own imagination.𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞Jacob Dante & The Golden Scroll is now published and available in both print and digital formats. It is a story full of heart, imagination, and adventure that welcomes readers to explore a world where anything is possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.