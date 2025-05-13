[Latest] Global Air Coolers Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.45 Billion by 2034 at a 14.10% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Air Coolers Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.31 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 8.45 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.10% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bajaj Electricals Limited, Symphony Limited, Havells India Limited, Voltas Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Kenwood (a brand of De’Longhi Group), Orient Electric Limited, NewAir LLC, Usha International Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Kenstar, Luma Comfort Corporation, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, V-Guard Industries Ltd., Maharaja Whiteline, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Air Coolers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Desert Coolers, Tower Coolers, Others), By End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Air Coolers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.31 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.45 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.10% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Air Coolers Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=69634

Air Coolers Market Overview

The global Air Coolers Market is expanding consistently, driven by increasing temperatures, urbanization, and growing consumer demand for cost-effective and power-saving cooling products. As more environmental sustainability awareness grows, consumers are shifting towards air coolers as a more environmentally friendly substitute for air conditioners, further increasing the demand.

Technological innovation, such as smart controls, inverter compatibility, and sophisticated air delivery systems, also supports the product’s attractiveness. Additionally, faster infrastructure development in the emerging economies and an increasing pool of middle-class consumers are driving market growth, prompting manufacturers to innovate and make inroads in diversified geography.

Air Coolers Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Global Temperature Rise: The increase in global temperatures, primarily caused by climate change, has led to the aggravation of heatwaves in most regions of the world. The change has hugely increased the need for efficient cooling devices, particularly in regions where air conditioners are not affordable or viable owing to increased power consumption. Given these circumstances, air coolers have become a popular alternative due to their ability to provide power-saving, cost-efficient comfort from heat. With the affordability, minimal power consumption, and performance in the hottest arid climatic situations, air coolers are being welcomed by home and commercial buyers as the good option given to deal with global warming’s ever-growing impact.

Urbanization: Urbanization is defined as the mechanism of population mobility from rural areas to urban regions and the increase in urban population. This leads to increased population densities, as well as greater demands for infrastructure and housing. Urban dwellers, especially in developing nations, urgently need effective and affordable cooling solutions, making air coolers an economical option. For instance, in April 2025, Voltas, the nation’s market leader in home air conditioners, achieved its highest-ever record for FY24 by selling over 2 million AC units—a 35% growth that marks the first time a company in the nation has surpassed this number in a single year. This achievement was driven by strong demand, effective distribution, and new product launches; additionally, the company maintained its leadership in room air conditioners and sold a total of 5 million consumer products across its entire portfolio, which included satisfactory sales from its Voltas Beko joint venture for home appliances. This was thanks to a strong offline and online distribution channel and innovative product launches, which catered to the needs of city consumers.

Request a Customized Copy of the Air Coolers Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=69634

Improved Product Design: Improved product design in air coolers refers to improved looks, usability, and user satisfaction. Recent air coolers are now designed to be thinner, more attractive, and loaded with features to accommodate the shifting interests of customers demanding appliances that will look excellent against the background of their interior settings and perform even better. For instance, the top products reviewed by The Spruce for July 2024 evaporative coolers offer an assortment of designs suitable for different needs and spaces. The Hessaire MC61V is the overall best due to its strong cooling and mobility, perfect for huge, ventilated rooms up to 1,600 sq ft. For compact rooms, the Hessaire MC18V provides a budget-friendly choice. The Honeywell CL25AE is ideal for indoor applications with its easy-to-use features. Some of the other suggested models are the Honeywell TC10PEU for individual use, the Honeywell CO48PM for outdoor spaces, the Champion Cooler RWC35 for window mounting, the Big Ass Fans Cool Space 300 for high-end performance, the Bonaire Durango Roof Top for entire-house cooling, and the Evapolar Evachill for individual comfort. These efficient coolers serve diverse environments, providing efficient cooling in hot, arid environments.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.58 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 8.45 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.31 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.10% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Air Coolers report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Air Coolers report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Air Coolers Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Air Coolers Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Air coolers are an economical, energy-saving alternative to traditional air conditioners with low energy consumption and lower operating expenses. They are an inexpensive way of cooling, especially in dry climates, and they are easy to maintain with fewer high-tech parts. Their green credentials are the key to why they appeal to customers seeking green cooling products.

Weaknesses: Even though air coolers are inexpensive, they will not function well in humid environments because too much water decreases their efficiency in cooling. Air coolers also suffer from the problem of frequent maintenance, where constant cleaning and upkeep are required to make them perform at their best. They possess limited cooling capacity compared to air conditioners and therefore cannot be utilized in big rooms.

Opportunities: The increasing need for green products is creating a huge growth opportunity for the market for air coolers, especially in regions where customers are in need of affordable and green substitutes for air conditioning. Consumers in developing economies are likely to choose air coolers due to rising energy prices. Emerging design and functionality innovations also present opportunities to expand the market, particularly in hot and dry climates.

Threats: Air coolers are threatened by more effective air conditioning systems, which offer better and more stable cooling, particularly in conditions of high humidity. Oversaturation of developed countries could slow the rate of expansion. Climactic changes in raw material prices, such as plastic and metal, could also influence production costs and ultimately the air cooler business.

Request a Customized Copy of the Air Coolers Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Air Coolers market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Air Coolers market forward?

What are the Air Coolers Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Air Coolers Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Air Coolers market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Air Coolers Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Air Coolers Market Regional Perspective

The Global Air Coolers Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America covers the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other neighboring nations. The region has varied climatic conditions, with some regions experiencing hot and dry summers Therefore, air coolers serve as a suitable alternative to conventional air conditioning systems. Factors such as energy efficiency consciousness, ecological awareness, and the need for cost-effective cooling systems drive the demand for air coolers. For example, in February 2025, air coolers take center stage in carbon capture plants with the provision of optimum temperatures for CO₂ separation and chemical processes. Moisture corrosion and acid flue gas corrosion have the potential to decrease performance and raise maintenance expenses. In response to this, the industry is employing corrosion-resistant materials, smart fins, cover coatings, and intelligent control systems for timely efficiency. Trends among these innovations include hybrid air coolers that reduce water consumption, as well as the integration of analytics, machine learning, and nanotechnology to enhance sustainability. Companies like Altex Industries provide high-end air-cooled heat exchangers for such rigorous applications.

Europe: Europe has nations such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and so forth. Europe traditionally enjoyed a temperate climate, but in the paste, it experienced unprecedented heatwaves, and consequently, the need for cooling appliances is increasing. The European market is characterized by the consumer penchant for eco-friendly and energy-saving appliances, characteristic of the region’s highly stringent environmental regulations. For example, in April 2025, Aggreko added cleaner, more efficient equipment to its European chiller fleet to meet increasing cooling demands across sectors. The additions consist of a small, containerized, very low temperature chiller (VLTC550) that uses a CO₂ refrigerant and can cool to temperatures as low as -40°C, along with a scalable, modular 1.5 MW water-cooled chiller range that operates on the low-GWP refrigerant R513A, targeting industries such as data centers, manufacturing, and petrochemicals. Aggreko is also converting all screw chillers to R513A and expanding its Greener Upgrades portfolio with Stage V generators, cleaner fuels, and battery energy storage systems to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region includes nations like China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and so on. The Asia-Pacific region has mixed climatic conditions, from tropical to temperate climates, which affect the demand for cooling equipment types. Drivers of growth in the air cooler market include urbanization, temperature, and rising disposable incomes. For example, in June 2024, North Indian engineers are threatening prolonged blackouts as an intense heatwave, fueled by global warming, drives record power demand to new levels. Power usage in provinces such as Punjab has increased more than 40% compared to the previous year, straining the grid and leading to frequent disconnections, even at crucial points such as Indira Gandhi airport. The constant use of fans, coolers, and air conditioners is putting the system under extreme strain. The poor are worst affected, with scorching heat, water scarcity, and minimal relief at night, while richer citizens migrate to hill stations, which are now fighting heat, fires, and low water levels as well, with hotels even thinking of air conditioning for the first time.

LAMEA: LAMEA consists of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, which are regionally hot and dry. The need for air coolers in these markets is because of the need for cost-saving and energy-efficient cooling, especially in regions where the supply of electricity is expected to be unreliable or costly. For instance, in July 2024, Africa is witnessing an uptick in demand for air conditioning due to rising temperatures and rapid urbanization, but the sector is being hindered by environmental and regulatory concerns. In the majority of these countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, the majority of ACs still employ harmful refrigerants like R-22 and HFCs, which have an extreme global warming potential. In spite of regulations aimed at phasing out these chemicals, poor enforcement, fueled by low consumer demand, low training of technicians, and low affordability, leads to continued frequent leakages and wrong handling. Climate-friendly alternatives such as R-290 are available, but uptake is slow because of cost, availability, and training for safety. Improved enforcement and increased public awareness are essential to having sustainable cooling in Africa.

Request a Customized Copy of the Air Coolers Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Air Coolers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Desert Coolers, Tower Coolers, Others), By End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

List of the prominent players in the Air Coolers Market:

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Symphony Limited

Havells India Limited

Voltas Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Kenwood (a brand of De’Longhi Group)

Orient Electric Limited

NewAir LLC

Usha International Ltd.

Blue Star Limited

Kenstar

Luma Comfort Corporation

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Maharaja Whiteline

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Air Coolers Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Smart Toilet Market: Smart Toilet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wall Hung Toilet, Close-Coupled, Single Floor Standing Toilet, One-Piece Toilet), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Usage (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Amusement Park Market: Amusement Park Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Theme Park, Water Park, Others (Family Entertainment Centers, Children's Parks, Snow Park)), By Audience (Below 15, 15 - 30, 31 - 40, 41 - 55, Above 56), By Ticket Revenue (Tickets, Non-tickets), By Group Category (Group, Non-group), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

India Sports Apparel Market: India Sports Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Track Pants & Tights, Sports Vests, T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Others), By End Users (Women, Men, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

DIY Eyelash Market: DIY Eyelash Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Lashes, Lash Clusters), By Material Type (Synthetic, Human Hair, Mink), By Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Pet Shampoo Market: Pet Shampoo Market Size, Trends and Insights By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Ingredient Type (Synthetic, Natural/Organic, Hypoallergenic), By End User (Individual Pet Owners, Veterinary Clinics, Grooming Service Providers), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Live Music Market: Live Music Market Size, Trends and Insights By Revenue Source (Tickets, Sponsorship, Others), By Genre (Rock, Pop, EDM, Others), By Type (Music Festivals, Music Concerts, Music Shows, Others), By Age Group (Below 20 Years, 21 to 40 Years, Above 40 Years), By Gender (Male, Female), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Fishing Rod Market: Fishing Rod Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Spinning Rods, Fly Fishing Rods, Casting Rods, Others), By Raw Material (Bamboo, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Competitive Casting, Recreational Fishing, Commercial Fishing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Functional Apparel Market: Functional Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Sportswear, Activewear, Protective Clothing, Others), By Application (Sports Industry, Outdoor Clothing, Healthcare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Air Coolers Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Desert Coolers

Tower Coolers

Others

By End Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Air Coolers Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Air Coolers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Air Coolers Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Air Coolers Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Air Coolers Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Air Cooler Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Air Coolers Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Air Coolers Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Air Coolers Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Air Coolers Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Air Coolers Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Air Coolers Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Air Coolers Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Reasons to Purchase Air Coolers Market Report

Air Coolers Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Air Coolers Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Air Coolers Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Air Coolers Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Air Coolers market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Air Coolers Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Air Coolers market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Air Coolers market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Air Coolers market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Air Coolers industry.

Managers in the Air Coolers sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Air Coolers market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Air Coolers products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Air Coolers Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply client insights on aspects such as strategies for future estimation falls, forecasting or opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Air Coolers Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/air-coolers-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.