DIGITAL LANDIA, LLC IN COOPERATION WITH PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY AUTONOMOUS PET AI ECOSYSTEM TRANSFORMING PET CARE WITH SELF-LEARNING MULTI-AGENT AI TECHNOLOGY 

MIAMI, FL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Landia, LLC, in cooperation with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) and its wholly owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively referred to herein as "PetVivo"), today announces the upcoming launch of AgenticPet.ai, the world's first autonomous pet care AI ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge multi-agent technology to revolutionize how we understand and care for our animal companions. Set for public release on May 23, 2025, this groundbreaking platform creates specialized AI agents that continuously learn and evolve to provide unprecedented insights into pet health and wellness.

"AgenticPet.ai represents a paradigm shift in pet care technology," said Karim Quazzani, CEO of Digital Landia. "By creating an ecosystem of self-learning AI agents that collaborate as an interconnected swarm, we're enabling pet owners to understand their companions in ways previously unimaginable. Furthermore, we're building more than just another pet app; AgenticPet.ai is creating a new category of intelligent pet care that will continuously evolve to meet the needs of veterinarians, pets and their owners."

Breakthrough Self-Creating AI Technology

Unlike conventional pet care applications, AgenticPet.ai's framework autonomously spawns specialized AI agents that "graduate" through rigorous digital certification exams. These super agents achieve expert-level mastery in veterinary diagnostics, behavior analysis, nutrition, and more. The system continuously adapts by creating new agents based on incoming pet data, ensuring relevance across evolving health, behavioral, and environmental variables.

Comprehensive Pet Care Through Specialized Agents

The platform features an impressive array of specialized AI agents working in concert:

Veterinary Diagnostics Agent: Assesses overall pet health using imaging, lab results, and sensor data; Behavioral Analysis Agent: Interprets pet behavior using video and audio feeds to identify stress, anxiety, or other issues; Nutritional Advisor Agent: Delivers personalized dietary plans by integrating scientific research with individual pet needs; Emotional Wellness Agent: Evaluates a pet's emotional state through advanced audio analysis and facial expression recognition; and IoT Data Integration Agent: Acts as a hub for real-time sensor data, preparing for next-generation integration with devices capturing vital signs and biometric measurements.

Real-World Applications That Transform Pet Ownership

AgenticPet.ai brings remarkable capabilities to everyday pet care scenarios:

The Pet Translator: Decodes subtle cues like tail movements, blinking patterns, and vocal intonations to communicate messages such as "Bella is feeling slightly anxious today”; Early Disease Detection: Identifies minute changes in gait, posture, or behavior that might indicate developing health conditions before they become serious; and Comprehensive Wellness Reports: Aggregates data across multiple dimensions to provide holistic health insights and proactive care recommendations.

Innovative Business Model

AgenticPet.ai will launch with a tiered pricing structure designed to make this revolutionary technology accessible to pet owners everywhere:

Freemium Tier: Entry-level access with limited tokens to experience the platform; Premium Subscription ($9.95/month): Multiple pet profiles with on-demand access to individual AI agents; and Elite Package ($24.95/month): Comprehensive access to the full AI swarm for in-depth pet wellbeing reports.

The platform also features innovative B2B integration through proprietary MCP/Gibberlink protocols, allowing veterinary practices, pet care providers, and pet product companies to communicate directly with pet owners' AI agents.

Growth Trajectory

With a proven track record of onboarding over 270,000 users in previous ventures, Digital Landia projects 100,000 freemium users within six months of launch. Conservative estimates suggest a 10% conversion to paid subscriptions, generating nearly $2 million in annual recurring revenue.

“AgenticPet.ai represents a major advance in how we understand our pets,” said John Lai, CEO of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “By aligning clinically proven therapies, like Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology and PrecisePRP, with this very powerful AI technology, we position PetVivo at the intersection of AI innovation and veterinary care. We anticipate Pet AI will provide an incredibly valuable resource to veterinarians and pet owners alike, as well as, create unparalleled visibility for PetVivo brands, including SPRYNG and PrecisePRP.”

About Digital Landia

Digital Landia specializes in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that bridge the gap between advanced technology and everyday needs. The company is dedicated to creating accessible, practical applications of artificial intelligence that enhance quality of life.

Contact Information:

Karim Quazzani

Team@a g enticpet.io

team@digitallandia.com

https://www.agenticpet.ai

”For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

Contact Information:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

