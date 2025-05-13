Study finds BILT for Apple Vision Pro accelerates training

Immersive technologies increase learning speed, accuracy and confidence

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILT Incorporated , creators of 3D Intelligent Instructions®, confirms findings of a case study that evaluated the impact of spatial computing and extended reality (XR) content on trade school students. Researchers evaluated a 12-week electrical contracting certification program at Warshauer Trade in New Jersey. Instructors supplemented traditional classroom and hands-on curriculum with three modules developed by BILT for Apple Vision Pro. The study emphasizes how immersive technologies drive improvements in training efficiency, task accuracy, and student confidence.

Key Findings

Reduced Time to Proficiency: The class completed the course nearly 24% faster than classes using traditional curriculum alone.

76% of the class tracked at least 3 weeks ahead of schedule, while 88% were 2.5 weeks ahead. Minimized Errors: Reverse polarity and sheathing errors were eliminated entirely (from 18% and 20% respectively, to 0%).

Errors in connecting traveler wires to 4-way switches dropped by 90% (from 50% to 5%). Boosted Confidence and Engagement: 93% of students said they felt ready to apply their new skills in the field.

Observed student engagement increased by 50%; early access to immersive content allowed learners to practice hands-on without delay, danger to students, or damage to equipment.



“BILT for Apple Vision Pro catapults students over the steep learning curve,” said BILT CEO Nate Henderson. “The study underscores how powerful immersive training can be for a new generation of workers.”

The study employed a mixed-methods approach, tracking electrical students over 12 weeks. Researchers gathered data through hands-on project tracking, student surveys, and instructor field notes, providing robust evidence of the benefits of integrating BILT Immersive Instructions for Apple Vision Pro into technical training.

About BILT:

Millions of users follow BILT Intelligent Instructions for thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT revolutionizes professional training, operational enablement, and the user experience for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. The award-winning platform delivers turnkey 3D interactive instructions for iOS, Android, Windows, and immersive instructions for Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

Contact:

Juliette Qureshi

VP, PR & Media Comms

Juliette@BILTcorp.com

703-554-3020

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a78c6ef-14ff-40d1-983a-49476878c461

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.