Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

CICERO, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the first quarter 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

  • Total revenue of $36.8 million
  • Net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share
  • Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, or 6.4% of total revenue
  • Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x as of March 31, 2025
  • Total orders of $30.5 million, increased +5% y/y, as of March 31, 2025
  • Reiterating full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share in the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2024. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $2.4 million in the first quarter compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Revenue declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, primarily due to lower sales volume across the mining, oil & gas, and natural gas turbine end-markets, partly offset by stronger sales from the wind market.   Revenue in the Heavy Fabrications segment increased 14.7% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand for wind repowering adapters.   In the Gearing segment, revenue decreased 28.4% compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower demand in the mining and oil & gas end-markets. Within the Industrials Solutions segment, revenue decreased 29.3% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower shipments for aftermarket natural gas turbine content.  

Total orders increased 5% in the first quarter, when compared to the prior year period, benefiting from increased customer demand for repowering adapters in the Heavy Fabrications segment, and natural gas turbine content in the Industrial Solutions segment. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, both orders and backlog reached record levels for the second consecutive quarter. The consolidated backlog decreased on a sequential basis to $117.0 million as of March 31, 2025.  

At the end of the first quarter, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $22.6 million. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x at the end of the first quarter 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Customer activity continues to strengthen with orders increasing 5% on year-over-year basis, outpacing the average level seen over the past two years,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “With all five of our plants located within the United States we have limited direct exposure to the impact of U.S. trade policies. Therefore, our focus is to continue our diversification strategy directed at growing markets such as power generation and infrastructure, improving our operational efficiency, and increasing asset utilization, to expand profitability throughout 2025.”

“Demand for wind repowering adapters and natural gas turbine content drove the increase in total orders in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago,” continued Blashford. “The Industrial Solutions segment recorded another record high of $10.1 million in orders this quarter, up 38% on a year-over-year basis. Orders for our PRS products, and within our mining end market were softer this quarter. However, we expect steady improvements in order activity across our diverse end-markets for the balance of this year.”

“Within our Gearing segment we entered the power generation market having secured greater than $2 million of related orders from a leading OEM of natural gas turbines,” continued Blashford. “Recent investments in industry leading machining capabilities and quality certifications, supported by our 100% U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, gives us a competitive advantage in growing end-markets like power generation.”

"Despite adverse product mix and supply chain delays impacting some deliveries, we delivered non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% during the first quarter," continued Blashford. "Our lean operations, cost management and customer focus position us to continue delivering profitable growth.”

“As of March 31, 2025, our net leverage was 1.4x, well within our target range of at or below 2.0x,” noted Blashford. “We had $22.6 million of available cash and liquidity to support our operations at the end of the first quarter.”

“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we are reiterating our financial guidance for the full year 2025,” concluded Blashford. “Driven by improving orders, we see continuing momentum as we grow our core non-wind markets. With a policy environment that currently favors domestic manufacturers and limited exposure to evolving U.S. trade policies, we believe that our business is uniquely positioned for profitable growth through the cycle.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment
Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and repowering adapters, compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 14.7% to $25.2 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by increased demand for wind repowering adapters. The segment reported operating income of $2.2 million in the first quarter, as compared to operating income of $2.0 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the first quarter, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period.

Gearing Segment
Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision-machined components and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 28.4% to $6.0 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by softness in demand from our mining and oil & gas end-markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the first quarter, compared to operating income of $0.03 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was ($0.2) million in the first quarter, as compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment
Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.  

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by 29.3% to $5.6 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower shipments of natural gas turbine content. The segment reported operating income of $0.3 million in the first quarter compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the first quarter, as compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind reiterated financial guidance for the full year 2025. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

  Full Year 2025
$ in Millions Low Mid High  
         
Total Revenue $ 140 $ 150 $ 160  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 13 $ 14 $ 15  

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference:   877-407-9716
     
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025:
     
Teleconference Replay:    844-512-2921
Conference ID:    13752898

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events— as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.


  BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
             
        March 31,   December 31,
          2025       2024  
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
  Cash   $ 1,204     $ 7,721  
  Accounts receivable, net     11,166       13,454  
  AMP credit receivable   2,566       2,533  
  Contract assets   926       836  
  Inventories     49,516       39,950  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,768       2,374  
    Total current assets     68,146       66,868  
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
  Property and equipment, net     45,023       45,572  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   14,355       13,841  
  Intangible assets, net     1,237       1,403  
  Other assets     557       606  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 129,318     $ 128,290  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
  Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt   $ 4,816     $ 1,454  
  Current portion of finance lease obligations     2,257       2,266  
  Current portion of operating lease obligations   2,306       2,115  
  Accounts payable     22,967       16,080  
  Accrued liabilities      3,890       3,605  
  Customer deposits     8,876       18,037  
    Total current liabilities     45,112       43,557  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
  Long-term debt, net of current maturities     7,375       7,742  
  Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion     3,423       3,777  
  Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion   14,094       13,799  
  Other     5       15  
    Total long-term liabilities     24,897       25,333  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued        
  or outstanding     -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,902,433        
  and 22,593,589 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and        
  December 31, 2024, respectively     23       23  
  Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,        
  respectively   (1,842 )     (1,842 )
  Additional paid-in capital     401,843       401,564  
  Accumulated deficit     (340,715 )     (340,345 )
    Total stockholders' equity     59,309       59,400  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 129,318     $ 128,290  
             



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
           
      Three Months Ended March 31,
        2025       2024  
           
           
Revenues   $ 36,838     $ 37,616  
Cost of sales     32,512       30,979  
Gross profit     4,326       6,637  
           
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Selling, general and administrative     3,977       4,394  
Intangible amortization     165       165  
  Total operating expenses     4,142       4,559  
Operating income      184       2,078  
           
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net:        
Interest expense, net     (516 )     (532 )
Other, net     (2 )     3  
  Total other expense, net     (518 )     (529 )
           
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes     (334 )     1,549  
Provision for income taxes     36       39  
NET (LOSS) INCOME    $ (370 )   $ 1,510  
           
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:        
Net (loss) income    $ (0.02 )   $ 0.07  
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC     22,361       21,595  
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:        
Net (loss) income    $ (0.02 )   $ 0.07  
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED     22,361       21,807  
           




BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
       
          Three Months Ended March 31,
            2025     2024  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
  Net (loss) income    $ (370 ) $ 1,510  
             
Adjustments to reconcile net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:     
    Depreciation and amortization expense      1,702     1,596  
    Deferred income taxes      (11 )   (8 )
    Stock-based compensation      189     225  
    Allowance for credit losses      (16 )   (2 )
    Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan      286     287  
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
      Accounts receivable      2,304     4,632  
      AMP credit receivable   (33 )   5,319  
      Contract assets   (90 )   800  
      Inventories       (9,566 )   19  
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets      (394 )   635  
      Accounts payable       6,815     (4,005 )
      Accrued liabilities      285     (71 )
      Customer deposits      (9,161 )   (5,097 )
      Other non-current assets and liabilities      23     17  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities      (8,037 )   5,857  
              
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
  Purchases of property and equipment      (916 )   (1,744 )
Net cash used in investing activities      (916 )   (1,744 )
              
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
  Proceeds from (payments on) line of credit, net      3,356     (4,657 )
  Proceeds from long-term debt   -     1,244  
  Payments on long-term debt      (361 )   (325 )
  Payments on finance leases      (363 )   (401 )
  Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock   (196 )   -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     2,436     (4,139 )
            0.0 %   -  
             
NET DECREASE IN CASH     (6,517 )   (26 )
CASH beginning of the period     7,721     1,099  
CASH end of the period   $ 1,204   $ 1,073  
             


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)		  
           
      Three Months Ended    
      March 31,    
        2025       2024      
ORDERS:        
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 12,391     $ 11,221      
  Gearing     7,960       10,446      
  Industrial Solutions     10,104       7,329      
      Total orders   $ 30,455     $ 28,996      
               
REVENUES:        
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 25,248     $ 22,016      
  Gearing     5,966       8,337      
  Industrial Solutions     5,647       7,994      
  Corporate and Other     (23 )     (731 )    
      Total revenues   $ 36,838     $ 37,616      
               
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):        
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 2,241     $ 2,046      
  Gearing     (892 )     25      
  Industrial Solutions     330       1,767      
  Corporate and Other     (1,495 )     (1,760 )    
      Total operating income (loss)   $ 184     $ 2,078      
               



   BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)		  
       
  Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2025       2024    
  Net (Loss) Income $ (370 )   $ 1,510    
  Interest Expense   516       532    
  Income Tax Provision   36       39    
  Depreciation and Amortization   1,702       1,596    
  Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments   484       503    
  Proxy Contest-Related Expenses   -       (10 )  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)  $ 2,368     $ 4,170    
           



Heavy Fabrications Segment   Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2025     2024    
Net Income   $ 1,717   $ 2,587    
Interest Expense     147     89    
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)     378     (630 )  
Depreciation     1,021     911    
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     185     178    
    Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 3,448   $ 3,135    
           



           
           
Gearing Segment   Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2025       2024    
Net Loss   $ (961 )   $ (35 )  
Interest Expense     63       54    
Income Tax Provision     6       7    
Depreciation and Amortization     549       540    
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     99       102    
    Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ (244 )   $ 668    
           



  Industrial Solutions Segment   Three Months Ended March 31,  
        2025     2024  
  Net Income   $ 196   $ 1,584  
  Interest Expense     114     163  
  Income Tax Provision     13     23  
  Depreciation and Amortization     114     100  
  Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     54     50  
      Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 491   $ 1,920  
             



             
  Corporate and Other   Three Months Ended March 31,  
        2025       2024    
  Net Loss   $ (1,322 )   $ (2,626 )  
  Interest Expense     192       226    
  Income Tax (Benefit) Provision      (361 )     639    
  Depreciation and Amortization     18       45    
  Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     146       173    
  Proxy Contest-Related Expenses     -       (10 )  
      Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ (1,327 )   $ (1,553 )  
              






Noel Ryan, IRC
BWEN@val-adv.com

Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

