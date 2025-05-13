Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

CICERO, Ill., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the first quarter 2025.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Total revenue of $36.8 million

Net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million, or 6.4% of total revenue

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x as of March 31, 2025

Total orders of $30.5 million, increased +5% y/y, as of March 31, 2025

Reiterating full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share in the first quarter 2025, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2024. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $2.4 million in the first quarter compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Revenue declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, primarily due to lower sales volume across the mining, oil & gas, and natural gas turbine end-markets, partly offset by stronger sales from the wind market. Revenue in the Heavy Fabrications segment increased 14.7% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand for wind repowering adapters. In the Gearing segment, revenue decreased 28.4% compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower demand in the mining and oil & gas end-markets. Within the Industrials Solutions segment, revenue decreased 29.3% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower shipments for aftermarket natural gas turbine content.

Total orders increased 5% in the first quarter, when compared to the prior year period, benefiting from increased customer demand for repowering adapters in the Heavy Fabrications segment, and natural gas turbine content in the Industrial Solutions segment. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, both orders and backlog reached record levels for the second consecutive quarter. The consolidated backlog decreased on a sequential basis to $117.0 million as of March 31, 2025.

At the end of the first quarter, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $22.6 million. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x at the end of the first quarter 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Customer activity continues to strengthen with orders increasing 5% on year-over-year basis, outpacing the average level seen over the past two years,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “With all five of our plants located within the United States we have limited direct exposure to the impact of U.S. trade policies. Therefore, our focus is to continue our diversification strategy directed at growing markets such as power generation and infrastructure, improving our operational efficiency, and increasing asset utilization, to expand profitability throughout 2025.”

“Demand for wind repowering adapters and natural gas turbine content drove the increase in total orders in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago,” continued Blashford. “The Industrial Solutions segment recorded another record high of $10.1 million in orders this quarter, up 38% on a year-over-year basis. Orders for our PRS products, and within our mining end market were softer this quarter. However, we expect steady improvements in order activity across our diverse end-markets for the balance of this year.”

“Within our Gearing segment we entered the power generation market having secured greater than $2 million of related orders from a leading OEM of natural gas turbines,” continued Blashford. “Recent investments in industry leading machining capabilities and quality certifications, supported by our 100% U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, gives us a competitive advantage in growing end-markets like power generation.”

"Despite adverse product mix and supply chain delays impacting some deliveries, we delivered non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% during the first quarter," continued Blashford. "Our lean operations, cost management and customer focus position us to continue delivering profitable growth.”

“As of March 31, 2025, our net leverage was 1.4x, well within our target range of at or below 2.0x,” noted Blashford. “We had $22.6 million of available cash and liquidity to support our operations at the end of the first quarter.”

“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we are reiterating our financial guidance for the full year 2025,” concluded Blashford. “Driven by improving orders, we see continuing momentum as we grow our core non-wind markets. With a policy environment that currently favors domestic manufacturers and limited exposure to evolving U.S. trade policies, we believe that our business is uniquely positioned for profitable growth through the cycle.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and repowering adapters, compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 14.7% to $25.2 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by increased demand for wind repowering adapters. The segment reported operating income of $2.2 million in the first quarter, as compared to operating income of $2.0 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the first quarter, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision-machined components and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 28.4% to $6.0 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by softness in demand from our mining and oil & gas end-markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.9) million in the first quarter, compared to operating income of $0.03 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was ($0.2) million in the first quarter, as compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by 29.3% to $5.6 million in the first quarter 2025, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower shipments of natural gas turbine content. The segment reported operating income of $0.3 million in the first quarter compared to operating income of $1.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the first quarter, as compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind reiterated financial guidance for the full year 2025. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

Full Year 2025 $ in Millions Low Mid High Total Revenue $ 140 $ 150 $ 160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13 $ 14 $ 15

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921 Conference ID: 13752898

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events— as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 1,204 $ 7,721 Accounts receivable, net 11,166 13,454 AMP credit receivable 2,566 2,533 Contract assets 926 836 Inventories 49,516 39,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,768 2,374 Total current assets 68,146 66,868 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 45,023 45,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 14,355 13,841 Intangible assets, net 1,237 1,403 Other assets 557 606 TOTAL ASSETS $ 129,318 $ 128,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,816 $ 1,454 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,257 2,266 Current portion of operating lease obligations 2,306 2,115 Accounts payable 22,967 16,080 Accrued liabilities 3,890 3,605 Customer deposits 8,876 18,037 Total current liabilities 45,112 43,557 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 7,375 7,742 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,423 3,777 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 14,094 13,799 Other 5 15 Total long-term liabilities 24,897 25,333 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,902,433 and 22,593,589 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 23 23 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 401,843 401,564 Accumulated deficit (340,715 ) (340,345 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,309 59,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 129,318 $ 128,290







BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 36,838 $ 37,616 Cost of sales 32,512 30,979 Gross profit 4,326 6,637 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 3,977 4,394 Intangible amortization 165 165 Total operating expenses 4,142 4,559 Operating income 184 2,078 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net: Interest expense, net (516 ) (532 ) Other, net (2 ) 3 Total other expense, net (518 ) (529 ) Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (334 ) 1,549 Provision for income taxes 36 39 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (370 ) $ 1,510 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net (loss) income $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 22,361 21,595 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net (loss) income $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 22,361 21,807











BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (370 ) $ 1,510 Adjustments to reconcile net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,702 1,596 Deferred income taxes (11 ) (8 ) Stock-based compensation 189 225 Allowance for credit losses (16 ) (2 ) Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 286 287 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,304 4,632 AMP credit receivable (33 ) 5,319 Contract assets (90 ) 800 Inventories (9,566 ) 19 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (394 ) 635 Accounts payable 6,815 (4,005 ) Accrued liabilities 285 (71 ) Customer deposits (9,161 ) (5,097 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 23 17 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,037 ) 5,857 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (916 ) (1,744 ) Net cash used in investing activities (916 ) (1,744 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments on) line of credit, net 3,356 (4,657 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 1,244 Payments on long-term debt (361 ) (325 ) Payments on finance leases (363 ) (401 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (196 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,436 (4,139 ) 0.0 % - NET DECREASE IN CASH (6,517 ) (26 ) CASH beginning of the period 7,721 1,099 CASH end of the period $ 1,204 $ 1,073





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 12,391 $ 11,221 Gearing 7,960 10,446 Industrial Solutions 10,104 7,329 Total orders $ 30,455 $ 28,996 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 25,248 $ 22,016 Gearing 5,966 8,337 Industrial Solutions 5,647 7,994 Corporate and Other (23 ) (731 ) Total revenues $ 36,838 $ 37,616 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS): Heavy Fabrications $ 2,241 $ 2,046 Gearing (892 ) 25 Industrial Solutions 330 1,767 Corporate and Other (1,495 ) (1,760 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 184 $ 2,078







BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED) Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net (Loss) Income $ (370 ) $ 1,510 Interest Expense 516 532 Income Tax Provision 36 39 Depreciation and Amortization 1,702 1,596 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 484 503 Proxy Contest-Related Expenses - (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 2,368 $ 4,170







Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 1,717 $ 2,587 Interest Expense 147 89 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 378 (630 ) Depreciation 1,021 911 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 185 178 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,448 $ 3,135







Gearing Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Loss $ (961 ) $ (35 ) Interest Expense 63 54 Income Tax Provision 6 7 Depreciation and Amortization 549 540 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 99 102 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (244 ) $ 668







Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 196 $ 1,584 Interest Expense 114 163 Income Tax Provision 13 23 Depreciation and Amortization 114 100 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 54 50 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 491 $ 1,920







Corporate and Other Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Loss $ (1,322 ) $ (2,626 ) Interest Expense 192 226 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (361 ) 639 Depreciation and Amortization 18 45 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 146 173 Proxy Contest-Related Expenses - (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (1,327 ) $ (1,553 )















