Rogers Sugar Inc. déclare un dividende aux actionnaires
MONTRÉAL, 13 mai 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) annonce que son Conseil d’administration a autorisé la déclaration d’un dividende trimestriel de 0.09$ par action aux actionnaires inscrits au 27 juin 2025, à être payé le 16 juillet 2025. Il s’agit d’un dividende admissible pour fins fiscales.
Pour de plus amples renseignements :
M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice-président des finances, chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Site web http://www.lanticrogers.com
