Beam Therapeutics to Participate in 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform with integrated gene editing, delivery and internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

