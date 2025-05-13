Jitterbit Harmony Platform Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Platform as a Service

Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code Harmony platform recognized for empowering enterprises to modernize processes, accelerate digital transformation

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has been awarded the Silver Stevie® Award in the ‘Platform as a Service’ category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

Jitterbit Harmony was recognized for its innovation and impact in the ‘New Product & Service - Technology Solutions category.’

“It’s a privilege to have the Stevie Awards recognize the impact of our unified, AI-infused low-code Harmony platform,” said Jitterbit SVP of Product Management Vito Salvaggio. “Earning high honors for the second year in a row reflects the strength of our low-code innovation combined with powerful automation, integration and application development capabilities. With Harmony, we’re making it easier than ever for enterprises to integrate systems, automate workflows and build applications, all with the power of AI and without the usual complexity. It’s a smarter, faster way to drive transformation across the business.”

The American Business Awards is among the premier business awards programs in the U.S., with more than 3,600 nominations submitted this year across a wide range of categories, including Best New Product or Service of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year.

The Jitterbit Harmony platform is a unified, AI-infused low-code solution that accelerates business transformation by seamlessly integrating, automating and orchestrating processes across hybrid environments. In May 2025, Jitterbit announced the latest evolution of Harmony to deliver accountable, layered AI technology and enterprise-ready AI agents across its suite of capabilities — including iPaaS, App Builder, API Manager and EDI.

With built-in AI assistants that simplify complex workflows through natural language prompts, Harmony empowers users of all skill levels to work faster and smarter, achieving faster deployments and quicker returns on investment than industry alternatives.

Judges recognized Jitterbit Harmony for its innovation and accessibility, noting: "Jitterbit Harmony exemplifies excellence in ‘Platform as a Service’ by merging low-code development with AI-driven integration, orchestration, and automation. Its modular structure, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder, and EDI, empowers enterprises to modernize processes swiftly and securely. The platform’s natural language AI assistants lower the barrier for adoption, making it accessible to non-technical users. Harmony is a powerhouse for digital transformation."

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

