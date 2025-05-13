Best Security Software (2025): ESET Awarded Top Protection Suite by Expert Consumers

Expert Consumers has recognized ESET HOME Security Essential as the Top Protection Suite of 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the landscape of digital threats continues to evolve, the demand for robust, efficient, and user-friendly cybersecurity solutions has never been more pressing. Reflecting this shift, Expert Consumers has recognized ESET HOME Security Essential as the Top Protection Suite of 2025, awarding it the title of Best Security Software in its annual product review.

Best Security Software

ESET - known globally for developing advanced cybersecurity solutions, including the ESET HOME Security Essential, AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year for 2024

ESET has over 30 years of experience providing endpoint and mobile security, encryption, and real-time threat detection to individuals, businesses, and critical infrastructure across the world.

The recognition by Expert Consumers follows a year in which ESET HOME Security Essential also received top honors from AV-Comparatives, including the 2024 Product of the Year title. This accolade was based on ESET’s consistently high performance across all seven AV-Comparatives tests, achieving the highest-level Advanced+ Award in each category. The product also earned a Gold Award in Advanced Threat Protection, Silver in Low False Positives, and Bronze in both Real-World Protection and Performance.

ESET HOME Security Essential offers a well-rounded suite of features designed to support the cybersecurity needs of modern users. As households continue to adopt more connected devices, from personal computers and smartphones to smart TVs and tablets, comprehensive and cross-platform protection has become a necessity. ESET’s security platform supports Windows, macOS, and Android, allowing users to secure multiple devices under a single subscription, with customizable coverage based on the number of devices.

Key capabilities of the Essential plan include real-time antivirus and antispyware protection, a secure browser for banking and shopping, anti-phishing safeguards, and a firewall with Wi-Fi and network shield. The software operates with minimal system impact, ensuring fast boot times and smooth performance without interrupting the user experience with excessive alerts or notifications.

The package also includes features aimed at smart home users, such as parental controls, webcam protection, and a network inspector tool that helps monitor connected devices on the home network. According to Expert Consumers, ESET’s balance of usability, privacy features, and protection performance contributed significantly to its top ranking. The software is designed to work quietly in the background while maintaining a high level of vigilance. It alerts users before risky actions and keeps defenses updated automatically.

Privacy and data security are further enhanced by features such as anti-phishing protection, which blocks malicious sites that attempt to steal personal credentials, and secure browser functions that shield sensitive information during online transactions.

Pricing for ESET HOME Security Essential varies depending on the number of devices and subscription length, with discounts for multi-year subscriptions. The plan is ideal for households seeking to cover several devices efficiently. ESET HOME Security Premium and HOME Security Ultimate tiers are also available, offering expanded capabilities such as password management and advanced file encryption for users with heightened security needs.

Importantly, ESET does not impose automatic renewal policies. Subscriptions can be renewed or upgraded manually at any time, offering users greater control and transparency in managing their cybersecurity needs. A 30-day trial of the software is also available for those seeking to evaluate its features before committing to a subscription.

The recognition of ESET by Expert Consumers reflects broader trends in cybersecurity, where end-users value software that is not only capable of protecting against today’s complex threats but is also designed with practical use in mind. As attacks become more personalized and sophisticated, particularly targeting online payment platforms, digital identity, and smart home devices, security solutions must adapt while maintaining ease of use and system compatibility.

ESET’s long-standing investment in research and development continues to inform its product evolution. With more than 600 R&D experts working globally, the company is focused on proactively addressing the next generation of cybersecurity threats, while ensuring that consumers are not overwhelmed by complexity or hindered by sluggish software performance.

In a year defined by rapid digital transformation and an increasingly connected lifestyle, ESET HOME Security Essential stands out for its consistent execution, efficient design, and proven reliability across multiple testing benchmarks.

The full review of ESET HOME Security Essential and other leading security software products is available now at Expert Consumers.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

