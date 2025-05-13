VCC Live elevates its CCaaS capabilities through a partnership with DIDWW

DUBLIN, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCC Live , a pioneer in cloud-based contact center solutions, has strengthened its collaboration with DIDWW , a global telecom provider specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way SIP trunking services. By integrating DIDWW’s extensive coverage of DID numbers and array of high-quality voice solutions, this partnership amplifies the capabilities of VCC Live’s customer engagement platform, ensuring a seamless user experience.

VCC Live’s latest offering, VCC 360, is an advanced, browser-based omnichannel contact center solution designed to unify customer interactions across multiple communication channels, including voice, chat, email, and social media. This service enables businesses to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and boost customer satisfaction. VCC 360 allows agents to manage customer interactions effortlessly from any device while maintaining the highest level of voice clarity and service reliability.

As part of this collaboration, DIDWW enhances VCC 360 by delivering scalable and compliant global communication services, including virtual phone numbers spanning more than 90 countries. DIDWW’s advanced SIP trunking solution offers high-capacity capabilities, providing crystal-clear voice quality, robust security, and adherence to local regulations. Designed to handle high voice traffic demands, this solution ensures reliable and seamless connectivity for contact centers. The operator’s vast inventory of virtual phone numbers, available for immediate provisioning via the API and online portal, allows VCC Live to maintain the rapid growth of its global operations.

“For a CCaaS platform provider, like us, quality of communications is so important,” said Ferenc Hajmási, Head of Product Management at VCC Live. “We are very happy with DIDWW's DID and voice services, as they are helping make the customer experience in our VCC 360 solution seamless. Making our services more widely accessible from browsers can never compromise voice quality, and DIDWW is a great partner in ensuring this.”

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, added, “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with VCC Live and support their expansion through the cutting-edge VCC 360 platform. We deliver top-tier voice services and an extensive range of virtual phone numbers, ensuring that contact centers operate efficiently, securely, and with the best possible user experience.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a fully licensed telecom operator specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way Voice and Messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 19 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About VCC Live

VCC Live is a cloud-based contact center solution designed to manage the full scope of inbound and outbound communications. A partner to over 400 global clients in 50+ countries – including One, Decathlon and DHL – its omnichannel, AI-enhanced platform is renowned for quick setup, ease of use, and high level of support.

For more information, visit https://vcc.live/ .

VCC Live partnership with DIDWW VCC Live and DIDWW collaborate to power omnichannel communications

