Caseware Showcases AI Leadership at Accountex 2025 with AI Ethics Expert Panel Discussion and New Caseware Validate™ Solution

London, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global audit, analytics and accounting software provider Caseware is set to showcase its continued innovation in AI-powered solutions and AI ethics leadership at Accountex 2025 , taking place May 14-16 at ExCel London.

Expert Panel: Responsible AI Implementation in Accounting

At Accountex, Danielle Supkis Cheek, SVP, AI, Analytics and Assurance at Caseware will appear in an expert panel discussion entitled How to Get More Out of AI Without Compromising Safety, Ethics, or Professional Judgement . The discussion, taking place on May 14, 12-12:40pm in Theatre 11, will be moderated by acclaimed journalist Victoria Turk. Additional panellists are Rachel Tattersall, Platforms & Digitalisation Senior Manager at Cooper Parry and Raj Patel, AI Transformation Lead at Holistic AI.

The panel will address critical AI implementation challenges for accounting firms, including client confidentiality protection, compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act, bias mitigation strategies and managing AI hallucination risks.

Supkis Cheek emphasized the company's commitment to responsible AI innovation: "At Caseware, we believe the future of accounting and audit lies in the thoughtful integration of AI technologies that augment professional judgment rather than attempting to replace it. Our approach balances cutting-edge innovation with rigorous safety and ethical standards, ensuring our customers can confidently embrace AI-powered efficiency while maintaining the highest levels of professional integrity. Caseware Validate and our focus on AI governance demonstrate our leadership in building the intelligent tools accounting professionals need today, while shaping the responsible AI frameworks they will rely on tomorrow."

Introducing Caseware Validate™: Transforming Financial Statements Review

Caseware will debut its AI-powered cloud solution, Caseware Validate , designed to revolutionize the financial statement review process. The technology was integrated into Caseware’s connected ecosystem of solutions following the company’s acquisition of Extractly.ai earlier this year.

Validate addresses critical industry challenges, including time-consuming manual reviews and growing annual report complexity. It also minimizes the risk of human error. The innovative platform performs automatic checks on uploaded financial documents, instantly identifying errors in casting, cross-referencing, note consistency, prior year comparatives and spelling. In terms of outcomes, one Validate customer has reported saving up to 30,000 hours annually across 4,000 engagements since implementation.

Features include version comparison to track changes between document drafts and comment functionality for team collaboration. Validate will output a marked-up set of accounts to be used as audit evidence, saving valuable resources throughout the engagement. Given current staffing challenges, increasing regulatory requirements and demands for greater efficiency in audit and financial reporting processes, these capabilities are particularly valuable.

According to Simon Warren, Caseware’s Head of Global Solutions, Caseware Validate exemplifies the company’s approach to creating AI solutions that enhance human expertise rather than replacing it.

Warren remarked, "As AI transforms the accounting profession, firms need guidance on implementing these powerful technologies without compromising professional standards. Caseware Validate is using AI-powered precision to improve financial statement accuracy and ensure compliance while reducing tedious manual work across the profession, enabling teams to focus on higher value work.”

Navigating FRS 102 changes - webinar series

FRS 102 is changing for periods starting on or after 1 January 2026, with significant amendments to revenue recognition and lease accounting. The impacts go beyond accounting; also affecting metrics, profit-based compensation, systems and processes – with significant implications that every firm and business needs to start addressing.

Head to stand #340 at Accountex 2025 to learn more about the launch of a webinar series designed to provide support as you adapt to the changes. The series, created in collaboration with Forvis Mazars in the UK, will help you to understand what is changing, the potential impact on your organization and the ways in which technology can support you.

The first lunchtime webinar takes place on June 19 at 13:00 and will be presented by Hermione Bonthuys, Technical Lead in Accounting & Outsourcing at Forvis Mazars in the UK. It will focus on the key changes to revenue and lease accounting together with practical considerations. You can sign up to attend here .

Visit Caseware at stand #340 during Accountex 2025.

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global provider of cloud and AI-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations and government regulators. Caseware’s innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million users in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit caseware.com .

Elise Sallis, VP, Head of Global Communications Caseware elise.sallis@caseware.com

