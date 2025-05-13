ARTEX Global Markets now accessible through SIX Swiss Exchange Infrastructure

ARTEX Global Markets is pleased to announce enhanced connectivity with SIX Swiss Exchange, offering direct connectivity to ARTEX GM through the SIX Standard Trading Interface (STI).

With the latest maintenance release of the trading platform, SIX Swiss Exchange participants can now access ARTEX GM via their existing SCAP connectivity, to record and manage orders.

This integration ensures a seamless and efficient trading experience for all SIX Swiss Exchange participants, further reinforcing ARTEX’s commitment to delivering accessible and innovative market solutions.

“Connecting ARTEX Global Markets to the SIX Standard Trading Interface significantly enhances accessibility for institutional participants,” said Alex Reynaert, Chief Technology Officer at ARTEX Global Markets. “This development reflects our continued focus in providing innovative, efficient, and secure trading solutions in partnership with leading market infrastructure providers.”

Marc Berthoud, Head Exchange Data Strategy, SIX adds: “By connecting to ARTEX Global Markets through our existing infrastructure, our participants can now directly access the art market. This is a significant step and opens up efficient access to new investment opportunities for our participants and their clients."

Participants interested in trading on ARTEX Global Markets are invited to contact RM@artexgm.com for further details regarding membership and connectivity options.

MIC: ARTX

LEI: 254900UL01RE2SEBFH84

ARTEX GM is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) where shares in iconic works of art are traded. These shares in artworks are tradable and transferable securities, similar to other listed assets. ARTEX GM operates under MiFID II regulations and is overseen by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein.

