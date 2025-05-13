CopenPay returns 3 times bigger: Copenhagen now rewards tourists who arrive by train

Copenhagen, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen’s green experience economy, CopenPay, is back. The goal is to raise tourists’ awareness about making more sustainable choices. This year, the initiative, which allows visitors to “pay” for experiences across the city with responsible actions, returns three times bigger, running twice as long and rewards guests who travel by train.

Tourism is a major contributor to CO2 emissions and there is a need to change the mindset of tourists and encourage green choices. New research shows a large willingness among tourists to act more responsibly and leave the destination better than they found it.

Last year, Copenhagen changed the agenda of tourism globally by introducing CopenPay as a pilot program where green actions became a currency, allowing visitors to earn free cultural experiences by doing responsible actions. Now, CopenPay is back – more than tripled in size with 90 participating attractions across Copenhagen and running twice as long, 9 weeks.

"By integrating more responsible actions into the visitor experience, CopenPay is redefining how we in Copenhagen approach tourism. Rather than bringing more tourists to the city, the goal with CopenPay is to nudge our visitors and raise their awareness about traveling in a more sustainable way - exploring Copenhagen more responsibly while being rewarded with unique experiences,” says Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen.

Arriving by train equals more discounts

UN projects a steep increase in global travel with the number of arrivals increasing globally from 1.4 billion in 2019 to 1.8 billion in 2030 – so there is a need to reconsider how we travel. This year, CopenPay rewards visitors who arrive in Copenhagen by train with perks such as free bike rentals, yoga sessions, guided tours, or discounted entry to some of the city’s top attractions.

And once in the city, CopenPay also urges visitors to stay longer and thereby altogether travel less – by rewarding longer stays.

“The biggest climate impact from tourism comes from transportation. So, this year, we encourage travelers to take the train to Copenhagen. Furthermore, we want visitors to travel less but stay longer. Therefore, we reward visitors who stay four days or more by offering benefits like free bike rentals or a vegetarian meal,” Søren Tegen Pedersen says and explains that the initiative aligns with Copenhagen’s ambition to become number one on the global index of most sustainable urban destinations and aims to inspire similar initiatives globally.

Booking.com’s 2025 research shows that there is great potential to turn tourism into a force for positive change as 7 out of 10 travelers aim to leave a destination better than they found it.

Søren Tegen Pedersen says:

"Tourism must move from being an environmental burden to a force for positive change. Luckily, there is a big willingness among tourists to contribute positively to the destinations they visit.”

“With CopenPay, we aim to raise traveler’s awareness about choices and impact. At the same time, we provide our visitors with an easy and locally based way to contribute to our city. And hopefully, they will leave inspired to do more responsible actions back home and on their next travel.”

CopenPay – a global movement

In 2024, the pilot program exceeded expectations. During last year’s 4 weeks-run of CopenPay, bike rentals increased by 29%, tons of litter were collected, and 98% of participants said they would recommend the initiative.

But ultimately, the ambition of CopenPay extends beyond Copenhagen. The project aims to inspire travelers to make more responsible choices both during their stay and after they return home. Since last year, Wonderful Copenhagen has been invited to share their learnings with more than 100 destinations around the world, and with this expanded initiative, they hope to show that the potential isn’t just here in Copenhagen, but everywhere.

“One of the great things about tourism is cultural exchange,” Søren Tegen Pedersen says. “We learn a lot from our visitors, and in return, we hope they’ll leave Copenhagen inspired – to bike more, choose more plant-based meals, and continue making more responsible choices wherever they are.”

Wonderful Copenhagen is the official tourism organization in Copenhagen and organizes CopenPay in collaboration with a wide range of local partners, including attractions and the Municipality of Copenhagen.

Facts About CopenPay:

Last year the pilot program ran from 15. july- 11. august.

This year visitors and Copenhageners alike can participate in CopenPay from 17. June – 17. August.

90 participating attractions, including The National Museum, Kronborg Castle in Elsinore, The National Gallery of Denmark, GoBoat, Copenhill, The Urban Garden, and Donkey Republic bike rentals.

The pilot project has already inspired other destinations and has become part of the EU - Transition pathway for Tourism program.

See all attractions here: www.visitcopenhagen.com/copenpay-attractions

Website: www.CopenPay.com

Facts About Copenhagen:

Population in the capital region of Copenhagen: 1,9 million residents

Bicycles in Copenhagen City: 750,000 (5 times more than cars)

Commuting: 62% of all citizens commute by bicycle

Cycling Infrastructure: 382 km of cycle lanes

Hotels: Around 70% of hotel rooms in the city are eco-certified

Tap Water: Potable and safe to drink

Canals: Clean enough for swimming

Electricity: More than 70% sourced from renewable energy

For more information about Copenhagen and sustainability see https://www.wonderfulcopenhagen.com/press

https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/visitcopenhagen

