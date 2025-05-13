Quadient and Nuvei Sign New Partnership to Enhance Cloud Payment Capabilities for Businesses Globally

The partnership supports seamless, secure payments through Quadient’s AR and AP solutions for businesses across North America, the UK and Europe





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, and Nuvei, a leading global payments company, today announced a strategic technology partnership to enhance cloud payment capabilities for businesses globally. Through this partnership, Nuvei’s advanced payment processing technology is now integrated into Quadient’s cloud-based Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions, providing businesses of all sizes across North America, the UK, and Europe with a unified platform to manage B2B payments more efficiently, securely, and at scale.

With the integration of advanced global payments capabilities, Quadient is tackling a major challenge in the fast-evolving $120 trillion global B2B payments ecosystem, where more than half of small and midsize businesses still rely on fragmented systems to manage financial transactions1. Quadient now offers a unified, scalable cloud-based platform that automates AR and AP across multiple currencies, payment methods and regions.

By integrating capabilities such as customer onboarding, pay-ins and payouts, and risk management, Quadient helps businesses navigate the complexities of cash flow management, align payment terms, and transition from manual, fragmented processes to streamlined digital workflows.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our customers globally a solution that goes beyond just automating payments. We’re empowering businesses to modernize and take control of their financial processes,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient. “With our cloud platform, we’re helping businesses streamline workflows, gain deeper financial insights, and build stronger relationships with customers and suppliers, driving efficiency and sustainable growth to succeed in an increasingly digital and regulated marketplace.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added: “Nuvei B2B technology partners, such as Quadient, provide customers with full-stack, enterprise-grade solutions that optimize payments and deliver a superior payment experience. By integrating our advanced payment processing technology into Quadient's cloud platform, we're enabling businesses to seamlessly manage transactions across multiple currencies and payment methods through a single, unified solution. We look forward to supporting Quadient as it empowers its customers with customized solutions to accelerate their growth.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/

About Nuvei

Nuvei is a global leader in B2B payments. It offers modern, future-proof technology that empowers customers to accept frictionless payment methods, unlock new revenue opportunities, and enhance the value of existing software —all in one seamless solution. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

