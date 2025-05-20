Passion for Protection: CMIT Solutions of Metrolina Celebrates SonicWall Mastery-Gold Partnership

Expert Cybersecurity Specialists

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMIT Solutions of Metrolina is pleased to announce that they have been recognized by SonicWall as a Mastery-Gold partner due to their expertise and successful deployment of managed IT solutions. Their dedicated team aims to help businesses run more smoothly and efficiently with access to dependable IT services For over 16 years, the expert team at CMIT Solutions has worked with innovative partners to manage cybersecurity risks for their customers. They aim to provide quality cybersecurity and IT services that meet the needs and expectations of their clients. SonicWall recognized the value of the services they offered and made a significant investment in partnering with a US-based managed security services , security operations center, and other innovative security service solutions to help CMIT Solutions meet the ever-changing needs in the cybersecurity industry.CMIT Solutions has utilized SonicWall firewalls since 2009, relying on their dedication to staying on top of the latest cyber threats to protect businesses of all sizes. Their IT professionals are passionate about providing excellent customer service while maintaining optimal IT support and cybersecurity measures, particularly targeted for small and medium-sized businesses. They strive to prevent cybersecurity breaches to help customers maintain confidence in the businesses they use.Anyone interested in learning about their recognition as a SonicWall Mastery-Gold partner can find out more by visiting the CMIT Solutions website or calling 1-704-234-2648.About CMIT Solutions: CMIT Solutions is a trusted name in the IT industry, providing companies of various sizes with expert managed IT and cyber security solutions. Their team works closely with companies to help them find the best solutions to meet their needs and budgets without hiring full-time on-site staff or compromising the integrity of their businesses. They aim to provide expert solutions at competitive prices to help companies maintain their operations and get fast, reliable service when required.

