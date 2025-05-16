Pioneer of Holistic Medicine and Author Dr. Paul Hannah of Hannah’s Holistic Healing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hannah’s Holistic Healing, founded by holistic physician and author, Paul L. Hannah M.D., offers an innovative approach to holistic health care emphasizing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Hannah is dedicated to redefining the landscape of healing by incorporating elements from both Eastern and Western medical practices.

Paul L. Hannah M.D. is a pioneer in holistic medicine. He explains, “Everything is energy and everything is connected.” Dr. Hannah focuses on the principle that energy is oneness, and by addressing the imbalances at their root cause, long term health can be achieved.

Over the span of his career, Dr. Hannah has amassed extensive experience across various medical disciplines. Board Certified in Psychiatry and as an Adult, Adolescent and Child Psychiatrist, Dr. Hannah observed firsthand how early interventions can prevent future health issues by understanding emotional and psychological roots. He studied and was certified in Acupuncture for Physicians at UCLA Berkley and studied at Nanjing University in ear acupuncture. He has traveled to Tibet, Brazil, and China and studied Spiritual Qi Gong with Master Hong Lui. He is a Master Teacher in the Internal Martial Arts.

Having explored the intersections between emotional wellness and physical health, Dr. Hannah addresses issues such as menopause and andropause, which significantly impact mental health. A common challenge in traditional medicine is addressing these issues and seeing the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Hannah’s holistic strategies involve working with patients to better understand hormonal imbalances and facilitate healthier transitions during these life stages.

Central to Dr. Hannah’s principles is patient empowerment. He emphasizes the critical role of breath in maintaining life and health, and educates patients to take responsibility for their own healing journey. “Breath is the first level of responsibility,” he shares.

Dr. Hannah’s published works focus on self-awareness and vitality, encouraging readers to embrace their vibrancy and awaken to their own energy potential. His teachings focus on fostering a deeper connection with one’s heart and soul, enabling choices that align with individual truths rather than societal norms.

At Hannah’s Holistic Healing, patients are educated on a variety of holistic practices, including the importance of proper hydration and diet. Dr. Hannah advocates for the consumption of alkaline water to enhance cellular absorption and hydration.

Shine, Glow, Flow: The Mantra of Balance

The foundation of Dr. Hannah’s principles of life and longevity is the phrase, “Shine like the sun, glow like the moon, and flow like water.” This mantra serves as constant reminder for his patients and students to remain balanced, acknowledge the power of the Universe, and their connection to it.

Dr. Hannah’s upcoming app, “Sunshine Love,” embodies these principles by providing users with tools and resources to maintain emotional, mental, physical and spiritual equilibrium.

Dr. Hannah’s own journey into holistic health and wellness was driven by an insatiable curiosity and burning desire to observe, study, and understand the human condition. Inspired by spiritual guides and life experiences, he continuously seeks out inner knowledge and shares his wisdom to all who are receptive to those principles.

Even with a lucrative practice, Dr. Hannah’s mission is to teach the Principles of Light and Love. His is a grounding internal journey that is much needed in these tumultuous times. He offers webinars, workshops, lectures, and consultation services utilizing movements, as well as affirmations, to guide and help balance as we navigate throughout this life.

