Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is Changing the taste of Summer through cellar services and wine tastings

Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits

East End palettes are set to be excited with sommelier-led curation, cellar services and exclusive tastings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded on the principle that wine should be as much about experience as it is about taste, Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is radically different from your average neighborhood wine shop. At its core is a team of seasoned sommeliers and beverage professionals who prioritize thoughtful selection, hands-on education, and long-term relationships with customers and producers alike.Summer in the Hamptons offers several weeks of social adventures where people of either creating events or attending guests. One of the enduring challenges is what to bring and if hosting what to serve. With the world of wine constantly evolving knowing the answers is tough, but Wainscott Main aims to help.Whether seeking a rare grower Champagne, building out a private cellar, or simply looking for the perfect rosé for a beach day, Wainscott Main offers something singular—knowledge, passion, and a personal touch. Each bottle is hand-selected with provenance, sustainability, and value in mind. From natural wines and biodynamic treasures to tried-and-true classics, every product in-store has a story—and a reason it made the cut.“Our philosophy is simple,” says Luis Marin, General Manager. “We do not carry everything. We carry the right things.”Wainscott Main is also a hub for the curious drinker. Regular weekend tastings, seasonal Wednesday wine workshops, and producer-led masterclasses bring the stories behind the bottles to life. Whether for a collector or someone just beginning their journey into the world of wine, there is always something new to discover.Planning a new wine cellar? Want help curating a balanced collection or managing a rotation of seasonal bottles? Wainscott Main also offers custom cellar consultation services. From sourcing rare vintages to inventory management, their team helps clients build collections that reflect their tastes and goals.About Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits (WMW&S):Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is the only sommelier-led retail concept in the Hamptons specializing in curated wines, and artisanal spirits. With a focus on quality, education, and direct producer access, it serves both year-round residents and seasonal clientele. Wainscott Main also offers daily delivery in the Hamptons and added value through cellar consulting and wine tasting —positioning itself as a trusted resource in an upscale, growth-oriented market. For more information, please visit www.wainscottmain.com 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, NY 11975IG: wainscottmain | F: wainscottmain | X / T: @wainscottmain

