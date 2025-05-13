Gershman Mortgage’s St. Peters Branch Celebrates Company-Wide Recognition by Scotsman Guide in 2025

Gershman - 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators Gershman Mortgage Logo

Gershman Mortgage is proud to announce the company-wide achievement of recognition by Scotsman Guide, a mortgage industry benchmark for excellence.

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage is proud to announce the company-wide achievement of recognition by Scotsman Guide, a mortgage industry benchmark for excellence. The prestigious annual Top Originators lists have once again highlighted Gershman Mortgage’s commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer care throughout its extensive network, including the branch located at 201 Salt Lick Road in St. Peters, Missouri.Scotsman Guide, established in 1985, is renowned within the mortgage industry as the leading authority on lender performance, loan originator productivity, and industry best practices. The annual rankings compiled by Scotsman Guide are highly prestigious, providing reliable benchmarks for mortgage professionals nationwide. Originators across the United States compete intensely for inclusion, underscoring the rigorous standards and significant honor associated with achieving such recognition.The Scotsman Guide's Top Originators rankings encompass multiple competitive categories, each highlighting distinct aspects of loan origination performance. These categories include Most Loans Closed, reflecting originators who demonstrate remarkable efficiency and productivity; Top Dollar Volume, which honors originators who have facilitated substantial loan amounts; and Top Purchase Volume, recognizing professionals who excel specifically in home purchase lending, a critical segment of the mortgage industry.Additional specialized categories may include distinctions for refinance volume, FHA loans, VA loans, and USDA loans, among others. These diverse categories ensure comprehensive acknowledgment of originators who lead their field in various facets of mortgage lending, highlighting their versatility, expertise, and dedication to client success.This year, 14 loan officers from Gershman Mortgage have earned prominent positions on the Scotsman Guide Top Originators lists, reflecting the collective strength, commitment, and dedication to exceptional service that defines the entire Gershman Mortgage family. The entire team shares in the pride and enthusiasm generated by this distinguished honor.Gershman Mortgage is proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are Amber Moser, based in Arkansas and affiliated with the Chesterfield branch; Tracy Hinton of Lincoln, Nebraska; Chelsey Murphy of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level. The St. Peters branch exemplifies Gershman Mortgage’s core values through its unwavering focus on client satisfaction, comprehensive loan solutions, and deep-rooted community engagement. Offering a full range of mortgage products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and First-Time Homebuyer programs, the St. Peters location meets diverse borrower needs with personalized solutions. Each team member at the branch is dedicated to simplifying the home financing experience, ensuring transparency, responsiveness, and education throughout every stage of the loan process.This branch’s effectiveness stems from its strong ties to the local St. Peters community.Gershman Mortgage actively participates in community initiatives, understanding that real estate finance goes beyond transactions; it directly impacts families and communities. The St. Peters branch team consistently demonstrates industry-leading expertise coupled with genuine care for clients, helping local residents navigate one of the most significant financial decisions in their lives.Recognition by Scotsman Guide is not merely about individual achievement; it reflects Gershman Mortgage’s broader organizational culture dedicated to excellence. The St. Peters branch, a vital component of the Gershman Mortgage network, continues to uphold these high standards through meticulous attention to detail, robust knowledge of local real estate dynamics, and exceptional customer relations.This acknowledgment from Scotsman Guide serves as a testament to Gershman Mortgage’s ongoing investment in professional development and industry-leading practices. The St. Peters team remains inspired by the company’s continued recognition and is determined to deliver outstanding results, strengthen client relationships, and positively impact the local housing market for years to come.About Gershman MortgageEstablished in 1955, Gershman Mortgage remains an independent leader in mortgage lending across the Midwest, consistently guided by principles of honesty, integrity, and dedicated customer service. Committed to providing innovative and personalized mortgage solutions, Gershman Mortgage is deeply invested in the communities it serves, fostering relationships built on trust and reliability.For additional information, please visit www.gershman.com NMLS #138063

