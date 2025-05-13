My Favorite Gonzaga Tradition

Gonzaga University is known for its strong sense of community, school spirit, and time-honored traditions that bring students together year after year. To give you a glimpse into what makes life at Gonzaga so special, we asked five current students to share their favorite campus traditions. From game day rituals to fun events, here’s what they shared!

Analisa Placenti ‘26

One of my favorite Gonzaga traditions is the March Madness watch parties! During my time at Gonzaga, I have gone to these every year. The game is played on a big screen, and students gather to watch together. I love that we still find a way to cheer on our Zags together, even when the games are played outside of Spokane. It's a super fun way to still feel the energy and excitement of watching games, especially when they're intense like the March Madness games usually are.

Annabel Sallinger ‘27

One of my favorite Gonzaga traditions is DJ DeSmet! Every year, a student living in DeSmet hall provides music for the campus in between classes. They have a big speaker sitting in the third floor window, and they play music for everyone walking to and from class. It is fun to hear what type of music they picked for the day, and it is really cheerful, especially when everyone is outside enjoying the sun.

Madison Caro '27

One of my favorite traditions at Gonzaga is the Zombie Nation dance before basketball games. When I first learned the dance my first week as a freshman, I thought it was a really fun and unique way to get excited for a game. Now, doing it before basketball games is something I really look forward to, especially with my friends. It is a great way to get all hyped up for the game and it is really fun to watch all the spectators join in with us, as well as the GU basketball players. I think it's the best way to show our school spirit when we're at a basketball game!

Jace Down '26

My favorite tradition at Gonzaga has to be Kennel Campout. The Kennel Campout is a cherished tradition where students camp overnight in tents on campus to secure prime seating for major basketball games. The campout typically begins with a "tweet run," where the Kennel Club announces a specific location on campus via Twitter/X. Students then race to that spot to receive their tent number, with earlier arrivals securing better seating positions. I have participated in every Kennel Campout during my time at GU, and have loved every second of it. Kennel Campout is a great example of fostering student-wide community at Gonzaga.

Audrey Kruger '26

My favorite Gonzaga tradition is our Den After Dark show. Most Wednesdays, in the basement of Hemmingson, the HemmDen offers a stage for many of Gonzaga's student bands. With the cozy atmosphere of the HemmDen’s couches and dim lights, it creates an ambient spot to enjoy some live music, hang out with friends, and support other Zags! It’s always exciting to see the variety of musical styles and talents that students bring to the stage. Whether it’s an acoustic set or a full band performance, the energy and sense of community make it a special part of campus life.