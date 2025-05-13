Gershman Mortgage Celebrates Recognition in Scotsman Guide’s Prestigious 2025 Top Originators Rankings

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman - 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage proudly announces the recognition of multiple Loan Officers in the esteemed Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Originators rankings. This distinguished annual list highlights mortgage professionals across the United States based on stringent criteria including verified loan production metrics, number of loans closed, total dollar volume, and purchase loan volumes.Scotsman Guide, established in 1985, introduced its Top Originators list in 2010, swiftly becoming the industry's benchmark for excellence among mortgage professionals nationwide. The rigorous standards set by Scotsman Guide ensure only top-tier professionals are recognized, with over 5,500 mortgage originators qualifying in 2025, collectively producing an impressive 645,000 closed loans valued at approximately $254 billion.The Gershman Mortgage branch, located at 2150 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Suite 8 in Clarksville, Tennessee, exemplifies the company's commitment to providing superior mortgage solutions tailored to local market needs. This branch, strategically situated in one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing cities, actively contributes to the thriving economic environment, driven by diverse sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.Clarksville’s Gershman Mortgage office has earned a strong local reputation, supported by recognition such as the "Best of Clarksville 2024" award. This accolade further solidifies Gershman Mortgage's role as a vital partner in the community’s growth and economic development, particularly within the real estate sector.The dedicated professionals at the Clarksville branch include Branch Manager Mia Lindsey (NMLS# 1423760), and Loan Officers Fairlen Browning (NMLS# 156660), Krystyn Smink (NMLS# 2568385), Bonita Cash, and Kennie Robinson. Each member contributes specialized expertise, ensuring comprehensive and personalized service tailored to the financial goals of every client.Gershman Mortgage’s acknowledgment by Scotsman Guide aligns with its longstanding organizational mission: to consistently provide exceptional service, uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and foster meaningful client relationships. This industry recognition validates the effectiveness and dedication embedded throughout Gershman Mortgage’s extensive branch network.Through strategic expansion and sustained commitment to excellence, Gershman Mortgage continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader. Each office, including the prominent Clarksville branch, embodies the company's core values—integrity, transparency, and customer-centric service.Gershman Mortgage is also proud to celebrate the achievements of several outstanding women across its network who were named to Scotsman Guide’s 2025 Top Women Originators list. Among them are Amber Moser, based in Arkansas and affiliated with the Chesterfield branch; Tracy Hinton of Lincoln, Nebraska; Chelsey Murphy of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mattie Thomsen of West Des Moines, Iowa; and Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa. Each of these professionals earned national recognition not only for their production excellence, but for the trusted relationships and standout service they consistently deliver in their communities. Their accomplishments reflect the strength, dedication, and leadership that define Gershman Mortgage at every level.About Gershman MortgageEstablished in 1955, Gershman Mortgage is a nationally recognized mortgage lender known for exceptional service, integrity, and diverse financing solutions. Licensed in 22 states, Gershman Mortgage provides various loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans, designed to meet a wide range of client needs.With an extensive network of branches in key markets such as Clarksville, TN; Chesterfield, MO; Tampa, FL; West Des Moines, IA; Springfield, MO; Benton, KY; Lincoln, NE; and Urbandale, IA, Gershman Mortgage delivers local market expertise complemented by national lending capabilities. Each office maintains a steadfast focus on personalized solutions and exceptional customer care.The Clarksville branch represents the broader vision of Gershman Mortgage—providing tailored mortgage solutions, actively participating in local economic growth, and consistently prioritizing client satisfaction. The company's foundational principles of honesty, integrity, and unwavering customer focus ensure continued success and enduring community relationships.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Gershman Mortgage’s Clarksville branch visit them online or call (931) 413-9300NMLS #138063

