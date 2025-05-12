Introducing Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on Verizon

Get a Verizon 3-year price-lock guarantee and a new Galaxy S25 Edge on us with myPlan and any trade-in from Apple, Google or Samsung

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

[What’s new]

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: where unparalleled elegance meets uncompromising power. This groundbreaking device, available at Verizon, offers the advanced capabilities of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in an exceptionally thin and light smartphone.

Verizon preorders start May 13 in Titanium Silver, Icyblue and Jetblack, with 256GB or 512GB storage starting at $30.55/month for 36 months (0% APR; $1,099.99 retail). Galaxy S25 Edge will be widely available on May 30.

[Why Verizon is the best place to get a Galaxy S25 Edge]

Galaxy S25 Edge, on us, with select trade-in and 3-year price lock: For a limited time, new and current Verizon customers on any myPlan can get a new Galaxy S25 Edge on us when they trade in any Apple, Google or Samsung smartphone, regardless of its condition. Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee — a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.

[How to get your Galaxy S25 Edge]

Visit verizon.com , the My Verizon app or a Verizon store to preorder your Galaxy S25 Edge starting May 13.

, the My Verizon app or a Verizon store to preorder your Galaxy S25 Edge starting May 13. Verizon Business customers can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Edge at verizonbusiness.com .

can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Edge at . Visible customers can purchase the new Galaxy S25 Edge at visible.com starting May 30.

can purchase the new Galaxy S25 Edge at starting May 30. Galaxy S25 Edge will be widely available on May 30.

Smartphone offer: $1,099.99 (256 GB only) purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $1,100 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in must be from Samsung, Apple or Google; trade-in terms apply.

3-yr price guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate for your talk, text, and data. Excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome: Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.

Business offer: New line or device upgrade w/device payment agmt & My Biz Plan w/$20 monthly add-on spending or Business Unlimited Pro plan req’d. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to acct over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Select biz customers w/6 or more mos of VZ service: credits begin in 1-2 bills. Other biz customers: credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in is received by VZ. Smartphone trade-in must be received by VZ w/in 90 days & meet program requirements. Credit(s) will be charged back to acct if trade-in is not received within 90 days, differs from appraisal and/or does not meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Offer ends 6.30.2025.

Media Contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Social: @GLKcreative

Legal Disclaimer:

