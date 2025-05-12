Travel Advisory: Route 113 Traffic Shift in Warwick Scheduled for May 16

RHODE ISLAND, May 12 - Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 16, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift all travel lanes on Route 113 (East Avenue) where it passes over I-95 and I-295 in Warwick. The travel lanes – one in each direction – will operate on the eastbound side of the road while RIDOT uses accelerated bridge construction methods to begin demolition and replacement of the westbound side of the bridges.

All ramps and exits will remain open, with the exception of Route 113 East to I-95 North. That ramp was closed in early May and it will remain closed for the rest of the year.

This temporary traffic pattern will be in place until mid-summer, when RIDOT will move traffic onto newly constructed bridge sections and demolish and rebuild the other half. By the end of the year, all travel lanes will be restored to their original configuration.

The bridge replacements are part of the new $102.4 million Warwick Corridor Project. In addition to the bridge work, RIDOT will improve several other important corridors and intersections, with paving, sidewalk work, ADA accessibility, new traffic signal upgrades, and new pedestrian crossing and other safety features. Specifically, RIDOT will pave sections of East Avenue, Route 2 (Bald Hill Road), Main Avenue, West Shore Road and Post Road. More information on this project is available at www.ridot.net/WarwickCorridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.