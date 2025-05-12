Krispy Kreme, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Krispy Kreme, Inc. investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On February 25, 2025, Krispy Kreme announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting net revenue of $404.0 million, representing a 10.4% decline. The company also noted a decrease in sales per location per week, attributed to a shift in its customer base.

Following this announcement, the price of Krispy Kreme’s stock dropped by $2.00, or approximately 21.9%, closing at $7.13 per share on February 25, 2025, resulting in losses for investors.

Subsequently, on May 8, 2025, the company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, disclosing net revenue of $375.2 million—a 15.3% year-over-year decrease—and a net loss of $33.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million in the same period the previous year. Krispy Kreme also stated that it is reevaluating its rollout strategy with McDonald’s and has withdrawn its previously issued full-year guidance, citing uncertainty related to McDonald’s.

Following this news, the company’s stock price declined by $1.07, or 24.7%, closing at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, causing further investor losses.

