Douglas Dynamics Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary Listed on the New York Stock Exchange

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, today celebrated its 15th anniversary as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

To mark the milestone, Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, rang the NYSE Opening Bell® today, joined on the podium by Mark Van Genderen, President and CEO, Don Sturdivant, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and other company representatives.

“Becoming an NYSE listed company 15 years ago was a transformative moment in our company’s more than 75-year history,” said Lauber. “We are proud to commemorate this important event, and the incredible journey we’ve taken since. On behalf of the Board and management team we want to thank each member of our dedicated team for their invaluable contributions, as we continue to focus on optimizing our operations, expanding our offering, and improving upon our unique and resilient business model.”

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

For further information contact:

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Nathan Elwell

Vice President of Investor Relations

847-530-0249

investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b35f397-02c0-428a-b853-f1af60b216c1

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Sarah Lauber, EVP and CFO, rings the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.