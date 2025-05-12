The Board of Advisors Enters New Era as Premier Platform for Profit Enhancement, Strategic Connections and Business Success

-Elite private network marks 10-year milestone with an expanded leadership team, new locations, and a growing focus on deal flow, unique investment, and strategic help for company growth-

TAMPA, Fla. and DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board of Advisors (BA), the premier private network for high-growth entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by stepping into a bold new era of growth. The organization is unveiling a new leadership team at its Q2 2025 event at the Ritz Carlton in Irving, TX this week. Additionally, BA is expanding its geographic footprint with the launch of regional events in Los Angeles, New York, Jacksonville, Salt Lake City, Tampa and other strategic locations. In all, BA is redoubling its focus and reach as the world’s definitive platform for strategic connections, business opportunities, and accelerated business success.

Expanding Leadership

BA Founder Mike Calhoun has served as CEO since the organization’s inception in 2015. Under his leadership, the network has curated and cultivated a high-power community of leading entrepreneurs, executives and investors, and has instilled the “give first” environment that has produced multiple thriving companies and spectacular exits in BA’s initial 10 years, along with impressive philanthropic results.

“Beyond a mastermind, Board of Advisors has become America’s premier CEO community,” Calhoun said. “With this announcement, BA has come full circle and our ecosystem cycle is complete. Members become leaders. Leaders become partners. And BA’s growing league of partners are driving our national growth.”

Today, Calhoun welcomes the all-star leadership team leading BA’s next era of growth. These new leaders are long-time BA members and have worked as partners in multiple industry-changing organizations. On the heels of their most recent exit, they are excited to accelerate BA’s next era of growth as C-Suite leaders and equity partners as follows:

Jimmy Ralph, CEO is a renowned “force multiplier.” Prior to BA, he was founder and CEO of SalesMakers Inc. and Talk More Wireless (TMW), scaling these category-defining companies into national powerhouses. Now he is poised to lead BA to its next level of success for its national membership base.

Kevin Killoran, COO has quietly played a pivotal role in operations, team building and the successful scaling of multiple business across the retail and wireless industries. He now welcomes the opportunity to guide many additional entrepreneurs to similar outcomes.

Chris DiPasquale, CFO is a consummate entrepreneur who looks forward to helping BA forge entirely new opportunities – new partnerships, and new revenue opportunities as BA may potentially facilitate access to strategic funding and support of new launches.

Mike Calhoun will continue to drive BA’s progress in the role he’s fulfilled like no other as BA’s Vision and Business Development lead.



Well-known entrepreneurs and visionary leaders across multiple industry categories are involved in BA’s continuing growth including:

Serial Entrepreneurship - Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on Shark Tank and a pioneer in the infomercial industry, and Jeff Flamm, Entrepreneur, Mentor and CEO of Infinite Minds brain exercises in the App Store

Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on Shark Tank and a pioneer in the infomercial industry, and Jeff Flamm, Entrepreneur, Mentor and CEO of Infinite Minds brain exercises in the App Store Digital Infastructure – Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff full service national staffing

Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff full service national staffing Payment & Compliance Leadership – Jed Morley, CEO of PlatPay

Jed Morley, CEO of PlatPay Sales, Marketing and Branding – Kris Dehnert, Founder/Owner Dehnert Media, Dugout Mugs and Bigg Golf

Kris Dehnert, Founder/Owner Dehnert Media, Dugout Mugs and Bigg Golf Digital Assets - Jake Claver, Family Office Professional, Investor, Fintech and Web3 Expert

Jake Claver, Family Office Professional, Investor, Fintech and Web3 Expert Next Wave Digital Coupons - Bobby Tinsley, CEO of FinTech innovator SKUx

Bobby Tinsley, CEO of FinTech innovator SKUx Real Estate Development - Bryan Wrigley , Founder & CEO of Lotus Company and Lotus Hospitality

Bryan Wrigley Founder & CEO of Lotus Company and Lotus Hospitality Robotics & AI – Matthew Chang, Founding Partner of Chang Robotics and Managing Partner of the Chang Robotics Fund

– Matthew Chang, Founding Partner of Chang Robotics and Managing Partner of the Chang Robotics Fund Housing of the Future – Gene Eidelman, Co-Founder, Azure Printed Homes



“Board of Advisors has established one of the most influential networking organizations in business history,” Harrington said. “I look forward to their even greater success in seasons to come.”

With its expanded leadership team and national footprint, BA is ideally poised to solidify and grow its role as the world’s premier ecosystem and platform to provide selected members with deal flow, profit enhancement, and strategy and support from the nation’s strongest investors, strategist and serial entrepreneurs.



New and growing service offerings will include:

Focused Keynotes and Hot Seat Q&A presentations with existing and new BA members

and presentations with existing and new BA members Mastermind Sessions , led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs

, led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs Board of Advisor Panels , where entrepreneurs at all levels present their business models for strategic input from curated panels of BA experts (as well as attending members)

, where entrepreneurs at all levels present their business models for strategic input from curated panels of BA experts (as well as attending members) Opportunities to be featured in BA Magazine, providing inspiration and guidance to entrepreneurs within the BA membership base and beyond.

providing inspiration and guidance to entrepreneurs within the BA membership base and beyond. And, in even bigger and better ways, the chance to expand contacts and results through BA referral events, both live and in online sessions.



About Board of Advisors

Board of Advisors (BA) is an exclusive, invite-only business community designed for elite entrepreneurs, CEOs, and executives across diverse industries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, the organization is establishing itself as the definitive platform for deal flow, profit enhancement, strategic connections and collaborative growth throughout its membership base. Members are carefully selected thought leaders and industry disruptors who are committed to helping each other overcome business challenges and achieve significant growth.

Board of Advisors hosts quarterly events, such as the Q2 2025 gathering in Dallas, TX, and regional sessions where members engage in intensive networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning sessions. In all, BA serves as a high-impact platform for accomplished business leaders seeking a collaborative environment to accelerate their ventures. For more information, visit BA at BoardOfAdvisors.com, BAinvite.com, RSVPBA.com, BAmag.com and on LinkedIn.

The names “BA” “Board of Advisors” and “BA Community” and their accompanying logos are the exclusive trademarks and property of Board of Advisors, LLC

PR Contact:

SnappConner PR

Cheryl Conner

801-806-0150

cheryl@snappconner.com

