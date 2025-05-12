SmartAdvocate’s New Integration Partnership with Precedent Simplifies and Accelerates the Demand Workflow for Law Firms

SmartAdvocate allows firms to leverage Demand Composer without leaving the system. Attorneys and staff can verify key case details, choose from customized templates, and upload supporting documents.

MELVILLE, NY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management software, is proud to announce a new integration partnership with Precedent, the innovative platform behind Demand Composer—a fully automated drafting solution that helps law firms create, review, and deliver demand packages.

What sets Precedent apart is its direct relationships with insurance carriers, allowing for quick delivery of demands and instant confirmation of receipt. This unique feature accelerates negotiations and removes guesswork from the demand process.

Precedent’s integration with SmartAdvocate allows firms to leverage Demand Composer without leaving the system. Attorneys and staff can verify key case details, choose from customized templates, and upload supporting documents, all in just minutes.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to provide SmartAdvocate users with cutting-edge tools that increase efficiency and drive better outcomes,” said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. “By integrating with Precedent, we’re giving our clients a way to transform one of the most critical parts of their case workflow—the demand process—into something faster, smarter, and more effective.”

Grant Little, CEO of Precedent, added, “SmartAdvocate is the backbone of many of the nation’s top personal injury firms. By integrating Precedent’s automation directly into their case management software, we’re not just saving attorneys time, we’re helping them achieve better results for their clients with every demand they send.”

The SmartAdvocate-Precedent integration is now available for all users. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit smartadvocate.com.

About SmartAdvocate:

SmartAdvocate is an industry-leading, fully integrated case management software designed to meet the unique needs of today’s litigation firms. With robust features, mobile accessibility, and extensive integrations, SmartAdvocate helps firms increase efficiency and improve client satisfaction.

About Precedent:

Precedent is the AI-powered bridge between plaintiff firms and insurance carriers. They accelerate the pre-litigation process with AI, from claim setups to demands to release and payments, helping firms achieve faster resolution and higher settlements.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing

SmartAdvocate LLC

Direct Phone: (516) 715-0736

Email: allison@smartadvocate.com

Attachment

Aaron Beckstead SmartAdvocate allows firms to leverage Demand Composer without leaving the system. Attorneys and staff can verify key case details, choose from customized templates, and upload supporting documents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.